Crown Holdings (CCK) Shareholder Rivulet Capital Increased Holding; As Norfolk Southern (NSC) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Palestra Capital Management Decreased Position

Rivulet Capital Llc increased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 0.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivulet Capital Llc bought 7,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.88% . The hedge fund held 2.54M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $154.98 million, up from 2.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivulet Capital Llc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $62.9. About 297,662 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Adds Tetra Tech, Exits Crown Holdings: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.35-Adj EPS $5.55; 03/04/2018 Crown Holdings Completes Signode Acquisition; 25/05/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds FMC Corp, Exits Crown Holdings; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.55-Adj EPS $1.65; 15/05/2018 – Lyrical Asset Management Buys 2.6% Position in Crown Holdings; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.35 TO $5.55; 23/04/2018 – DJ Crown Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCK); 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Beats Revenue, EPS Expectations

Palestra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 4.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc sold 38,557 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The hedge fund held 802,883 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $160.04 million, down from 841,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $179.59. About 409,045 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 07/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern submits comments responding to FRA request for information on automation; 18/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Increases Expected Annual Shr Repurchases to $1.5 Billion; 16/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern response to TRC Capital’s ‘mini-tender’ offer; 20/03/2018 – General Electric announces 225 orders for refurbished locomotives; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY COAL REVENUE $434 MLN VS $420 MLN; 20/03/2018 – GE Transportation’s Modernization Program Hits New Milestones; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern announces BiTA membership; 10/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern is a company moving forward, CEO tells shareholders; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $151 FROM $146

Rivulet Capital Llc, which manages about $221.95M and $957.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN) by 598,513 shares to 1.06M shares, valued at $80.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $100,546 activity.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.00M for 16.27 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

