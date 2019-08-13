Crown Holdings (CCK) Shareholder Lonestar Capital Management Lowered Holding; Bronson Point Management Stake in Timkensteel (TMST) Lowered by $870,000 as Share Price Declined

Bronson Point Management Llc decreased its stake in Timkensteel Corp (TMST) by 30.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bronson Point Management Llc sold 87,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.96% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17M, down from 287,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bronson Point Management Llc who had been investing in Timkensteel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $266.36M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.95. About 122,109 shares traded. TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) has declined 51.49% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TMST News: 26/04/2018 – TimkenSteel Sees 2Q Shipments Up 5% to 10%; 05/03/2018 Tim Timken of TimkenSteel Corporation said the proposed steel tariffs “absolutely will” bring back jobs to America; 26/04/2018 – TimkenSteel 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within CVB Financial, New Senior Investment Group, EXTRACTION O&G, Masimo, Timken Steel; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: TimkenSteel May Be Pressured, Industry Production Down; 26/04/2018 – TIMKENSTEEL 1Q LOSS/SHR 4C, EST. EPS 8C; 16/03/2018 – TimkenSteel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – TimkenSteel to Increase Prices on Special Bar Quality Bar and Seamless Mechanical Tubing Products; 26/04/2018 – TIMKENSTEEL CORP TMST.N – 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING IS PROJECTED TO BE $40 MLN; 26/04/2018 – TimkenSteel Sees 2018 Capital Spending $40M

Lonestar Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 28.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc analyzed 80,000 shares as the company's stock rose 10.88% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.91 million, down from 280,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.88% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $68.23. About 1.46M shares traded or 4.99% up from the average. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold CCK shares while 119 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 130.38 million shares or 7.68% less from 141.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 5,876 shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 5,100 shares. Jump Trading Llc has 7,485 shares. Moreover, City Holdg has 0.11% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 7,423 shares. Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 0.07% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 419,199 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 24,859 shares. Bb&T Corp accumulated 8,344 shares. Ci Invests Inc invested in 0.4% or 1.31M shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Llc holds 0.19% or 79,626 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Captrust Fincl Advsr has 0% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 139,030 shares. Goldman Sachs stated it has 1.75M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 73,490 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Old Natl Commercial Bank In has 0.05% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK).

Analysts await Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.57 EPS, down 8.19% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.71 per share. CCK’s profit will be $212.78 million for 10.86 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Crown Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.53% EPS growth.

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)