Crown Holdings (CCK) Shareholder Globeflex Capital LP Trimmed Its Stake by $442,422; Jump Trading Maintains Stake in Kb Home (KBH)

Globeflex Capital LP decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 36.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Globeflex Capital LP sold 8,193 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.88% . The institutional investor held 14,253 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $778,000, down from 22,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Globeflex Capital LP who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $66.35. About 2.14M shares traded or 46.51% up from the average. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Crown Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCK); 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Adds Tetra Tech, Exits Crown Holdings: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.55-Adj EPS $1.65; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.35-Adj EPS $5.55; 25/05/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds FMC Corp, Exits Crown Holdings; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.55 TO $1.65, EST. $1.21; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Lyrical Asset Management Buys 2.6% Position in Crown Holdings; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Beats Revenue, EPS Expectations; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP EXITED PPL, MXIM, TSN, EIX, CCK IN 1Q: 13F

Jump Trading Llc increased its stake in Kb Home (KBH) by 126.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jump Trading Llc bought 18,854 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.50% . The institutional investor held 33,794 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $817,000, up from 14,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jump Trading Llc who had been investing in Kb Home for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $26.85. About 1.15M shares traded. KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has risen 12.36% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.36% the S&P500. Some Historical KBH News: 08/03/2018 – KB Home to Release 2018 First Quarter Earnings on March 22, 2018; 09/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Bridgepoint at Patterson Ranch in Fremont; 01/05/2018 – KB Home to Webcast Presentation at the J.P. Morgan 11th Annual Homebuilding and Building Products Conference; 18/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Estates at Rancho Del Lago in Vail; 05/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore dated UBS research alert on KB Home; 25/05/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES RATING OUTLOOK FOR KB HOME TO POSITIVE FROM; 25/05/2018 – KB HOME AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 06/04/2018 – KB Home Holds Grand Opening Celebration for Peppertree at Hidden Hills; 22/03/2018 – KB HOME REPORTS 1Q ADJ. EPS 40C, EST. 29C; 11/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Santolina at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta

Jump Trading Llc, which manages about $310.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 6,203 shares to 9,658 shares, valued at $499,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Roku Inc by 11,389 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,711 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold KBH shares while 78 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 77.07 million shares or 4.25% more from 73.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Illinois-based Jump Trading Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.26% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). San Francisco Sentry Inv Group Inc (Ca) accumulated 97 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.01% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). The Illinois-based Northern Tru has invested 0.01% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Hudson Bay Cap LP holds 166,053 shares. Donald Smith & Inc invested in 336,644 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Moore Cap Management Limited Partnership has 0.15% invested in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Invesco holds 0% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) for 180,116 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). 116 are owned by Tower Research Cap Llc (Trc). First Trust Advisors LP holds 84,867 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tcw Gru Inc, a California-based fund reported 143,983 shares. Principal Gp Inc invested in 375,740 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Parametric Associates Ltd Llc stated it has 252,192 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.57 earnings per share, down 8.19% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.71 per share. CCK’s profit will be $212.77 million for 10.57 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Crown Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.53% EPS growth.

More important recent Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Crown Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:CCK) 34% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Streetinsider.com published article titled: “UPDATE: Viking Global’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Uber (UBER), Boeing (BA), Monster Beverage (MNST), Salesforces (CRM) (More…) – StreetInsider.com”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK) CEO Tim Donahue on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold CCK shares while 119 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 130.38 million shares or 7.68% less from 141.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cobblestone Cap Advsr Limited Liability Ny has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Art Advsrs Ltd reported 13,057 shares. Utah Retirement invested in 0.03% or 24,392 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System reported 0.02% stake. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.01% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Gru One Trading LP stated it has 24,546 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt Company holds 5,682 shares. 2.29M were reported by Massachusetts Ser Ma. Connable Office Incorporated has invested 0.06% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv stated it has 0% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Kistler accumulated 3,000 shares. 100 were reported by Highlander Capital Limited Liability. Madison Inv accumulated 603,042 shares or 0.6% of the stock. Boston Prtn stated it has 0.07% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Northstar Asset Management Ltd Co holds 8,370 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio.

Globeflex Capital L P, which manages about $3.98 billion and $473.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wyndham Destinations Inc (NYSE:WYN) by 24,805 shares to 34,400 shares, valued at $1.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unisys Corp (NYSE:UIS) by 70,762 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,384 shares, and has risen its stake in Medical Pptys Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW).