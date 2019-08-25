Crown Holdings (CCK) Shareholder Contrarian Capital Management Lowered Its Stake as Stock Rose; As Cameco (CCJ) Shares Declined, Shareholder Majedie Asset Management LTD Lowered Position

Contrarian Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 25.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarian Capital Management Llc sold 6,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.88% . The hedge fund held 19,057 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04 million, down from 25,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarian Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $65.58. About 693,903 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500.

Majedie Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 4.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd sold 114,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The institutional investor held 2.30M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.13M, down from 2.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.21% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $8.42. About 2.40 million shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 27/04/2018 – CAMECO 1Q ADJ EPS C$0.06, EST. LOSS/SHR C$0.01; 16/03/2018 Cameco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Rev C$439M; 16/05/2018 – Cameco Announces Election of Directors

Analysts await Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.57 EPS, down 8.19% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.71 per share. CCK’s profit will be $212.78 million for 10.44 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Crown Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold CCK shares while 119 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 130.38 million shares or 7.68% less from 141.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Limited Liability Company has 138,158 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0.03% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 36 shares stake. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0.01% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Aperio Gp Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.01% or 42,546 shares. Citigroup owns 965,820 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio holds 0.21% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) or 831,888 shares. Barnett Inc holds 6,000 shares. Stephens Ar has 0% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 3,769 shares. Hbk Investments Limited Partnership reported 0.06% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Schroder Mngmt Group invested 0.12% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.02% or 73,490 shares in its portfolio. Co Commercial Bank reported 18,773 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 47,260 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Colorado-based Three Peaks Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 1.73% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK).

Contrarian Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.20 billion and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Braskem S A (NYSE:BAK) by 15,221 shares to 3.36 million shares, valued at $86.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro by 600,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.75 million shares, and has risen its stake in Key Energy Svcs Inc Del.

More notable recent Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Philadelphia companies hit hard by sharp stock market declines – Philadelphia Business Journal” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Crown Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:CCK) 34% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “UPDATE: Viking Global’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Uber (UBER), Boeing (BA), Monster Beverage (MNST), Salesforces (CRM) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Crown Holdings, Inc. Promotes Rost, Expands Global Sustainability Team and Establishes Executive Sustainability Committee – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Majedie Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 4,799 shares to 75,254 shares, valued at $7.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bwx Technologies Inc by 53,858 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,209 shares, and has risen its stake in Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV).

Analysts await Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.05 EPS, up 66.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.03 per share. CCJ’s profit will be $19.82M for 42.10 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.03 actual EPS reported by Cameco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -266.67% EPS growth.

More notable recent Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Cameco Corporation (CCJ) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Denison Mines a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 18, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Cameco reports first quarter results NYSE:CCJ – GlobeNewswire” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Cameco Reports Document Filings NYSE:CCJ – GlobeNewswire” published on March 29, 2019 as well as Investingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Kazatomprom to Cut Uranium Production Through 2021 | INN – Investing News Network” with publication date: August 22, 2019.