Crown Holdings (CCK) Shareholder Brookside Capital Management Has Raised Its Position; As Prudential Finl (PRU) Share Value Declined, Regentatlantic Capital Increased Stake by $302,848

Regentatlantic Capital Llc increased its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (PRU) by 3.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regentatlantic Capital Llc bought 3,328 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% . The institutional investor held 90,263 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.29 million, up from 86,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regentatlantic Capital Llc who had been investing in Prudential Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $80.09. About 1.64M shares traded. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has risen 1.17% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 27/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Ratings to Prudential Financial Inc.’s New Senior Unsecured Notes; 30/04/2018 – Two Minnesota youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 17/04/2018 – Ken Poliziani named PGlM’s chief marketing officer, to lead global brand growth; 30/04/2018 – Two Georgia youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 22/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Prudential Financial $Benchmark 10Y, 30Y; 30/04/2018 – Two South Carolina youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two New Mexico youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 14/05/2018 – Prudential Financial, Inc., Ballmer family, and Kresge Foundation invest in largest U.S. pay-for-success fund to date; 30/04/2018 – Two Vermont youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two West Virginia youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C

Brookside Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 69.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookside Capital Management Llc bought 511,538 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.88% . The hedge fund held 1.25M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.26M, up from 739,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookside Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $65.84. About 1.26 million shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Net $90M; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.35-Adj EPS $5.55; 24/04/2018 – North America Aerosol Cans Market Forecast to 2023, With Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings, BWAY Corporation, Exal Corporation & CCL Container Leading The Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/04/2018 Crown Holdings Completes Signode Acquisition; 23/04/2018 – DJ Crown Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCK); 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.55 TO $1.65, EST. $1.21; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS 94C, EST. 79C; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Adds Tetra Tech, Exits Crown Holdings: 13F

Regentatlantic Capital Llc, which manages about $2.94B and $1.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,331 shares to 80,532 shares, valued at $6.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 10,172 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 121,133 shares, and cut its stake in Logmein Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold PRU shares while 240 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 246.62 million shares or 5.23% less from 260.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Group Inc Ltd stated it has 0% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Mackay Shields Ltd reported 128,770 shares. 1.63 million were accumulated by Sumitomo Mitsui. 65 are owned by Kwmg Ltd Liability Co. South Dakota Council holds 0.39% or 199,090 shares in its portfolio. Shine Investment Advisory stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Opus Inv Management invested 0.8% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). First Natl Trust Company reported 38,178 shares. Summit Fincl Wealth Advsr Limited Liability holds 32,676 shares or 0.83% of its portfolio. Country Club Na stated it has 125,756 shares or 1.36% of all its holdings. Abner Herrman Brock Lc reported 0.35% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Sector Pension Inv Board reported 34,119 shares. Cls Invests Limited Liability Corporation reported 17,931 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Jump Trading Ltd Com holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) for 13,919 shares. Brandywine Glob Inv Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.24% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Brookside Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anaplan Inc by 307,777 shares to 1.55 million shares, valued at $60.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 65,416 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,561 shares, and cut its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Call) (NASDAQ:WYNN).