Crown Holdings (CCK) Share Value Rose While Brookside Capital Management Increased Its Position; Tri Continental (TY) Shareholder Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Cut Its Position as Stock Value Were Volatile

Brookside Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 69.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookside Capital Management Llc bought 511,538 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.88% . The hedge fund held 1.25 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.26 million, up from 739,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookside Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $65.77. About 535,260 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP EXITED PPL, MXIM, TSN, EIX, CCK IN 1Q: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Net $90M; 25/05/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds FMC Corp, Exits Crown Holdings; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Adds Tetra Tech, Exits Crown Holdings: 13F; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Investment Partners Exits Position in Crown Holdings; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS 94C, EST. 79C; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.55-Adj EPS $1.65; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q EPS 67c; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.35 TO $5.55; 23/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Tri Continental Corp (TY) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc sold 18,628 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 561,309 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.76 million, down from 579,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Tri Continental Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $26.79. About 24,317 shares traded. Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) has 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold TY shares while 13 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 3.95 million shares or 9.71% less from 4.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blue Bell Private Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 6.9% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 428,975 shares. Advisory Services Networks Limited Company holds 0% or 328 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) for 6,204 shares. Moreover, Cornerstone Advsrs Incorporated has 0% invested in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). 3,753 were accumulated by Qci Asset New York. 1832 Asset L P, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 75,000 shares. Regions Financial Corporation reported 4,654 shares stake. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 240,417 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr stated it has 0% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Brown Brothers Harriman And Company invested in 0% or 100 shares. First Republic Inv Mgmt Inc holds 8,283 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 1,700 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 100 were reported by First Hawaiian Retail Bank. Cohen Steers owns 26,892 shares.

More notable recent Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) news were published by: Businessinsider.com which released: “NYSE’s president explains merging tech and humans – Business Insider” on April 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tri-Continental: Only Buy at a Substantial Discount – Seeking Alpha” published on March 24, 2011, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (HCC) – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) were released by: Stockhouse.com and their article: “The World’s Top CBD Companies are Announcing Plans for Sizable Growth – Stockhouse” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Global stocks downgraded by Morgan Stanley as growth slows – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $245.45M and $214.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Index (IWM) by 3,221 shares to 27,181 shares, valued at $4.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Brookside Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altaba Inc by 144,888 shares to 219,439 shares, valued at $16.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 46,080 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 143,327 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $6.90 million activity.