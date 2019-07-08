Crown Holdings (CCK) Share Value Rose While Avenir Has Decreased Stake; Solar Cap LTD (SLRC) Shareholder Muzinich & Company Has Cut Holding as Market Valuation Rose

Avenir Corp decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 3.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avenir Corp sold 17,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 418,072 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.81M, down from 435,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avenir Corp who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $62.31. About 1.03M shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 34.77% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.34% the S&P500.

Muzinich & Company decreased its stake in Solar Cap Ltd (SLRC) by 15.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company sold 101,465 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 535,866 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.17M, down from 637,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Solar Cap Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $879.61 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $20.51. About 50,273 shares traded. Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) has declined 0.94% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.37% the S&P500. Some Historical SLRC News: 07/05/2018 – Solar Capital 2Q EPS 47c; 07/05/2018 – SOLAR CAPITAL LTD SLRC.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.47; 07/05/2018 – Solar Capital 2Q-End Net Asset Value $21.87/Share; 07/05/2018 – SOLAR CAPITAL LTD – AT MARCH 31, 2018, NET ASSET VALUE WAS $21.87 PER SHARE, AN INCREASE OF $0.06 PER SHARE FROM PRIOR QUARTER; 07/05/2018 – SOLAR CAPITAL 1Q ADJ NET INVESTMENT INCOME/SHR 45C, EST. 45C; 07/05/2018 – Solar Capital 2Q Net Investment Income 45 Cents/Share; 18/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Solar Capital, Summit Hotel Properties, FARO Technologies, Medical Propert; 21/05/2018 – Ardelyx Raises $50M in Loan Agreement With Solar Capital and Bridge Bank; 03/04/2018 – Solar Capital Ltd. Schedules the Release of its Financial Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX RAISES $50M IN LOAN WITH SOLAR CAPITAL & BRIDGE BANK

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 27 investors sold CCK shares while 119 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 130.38 million shares or 7.68% less from 141.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc owns 0% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 27 shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability reported 1,800 shares. 7,423 are owned by City Holdings. Korea Inv, Korea-based fund reported 417,000 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking has invested 0.02% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Plante Moran Finance Advsr Ltd Liability Co accumulated 71 shares. 2,125 are owned by Massmutual Communications Fsb Adv. Campbell Co Adviser Ltd holds 0.11% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) or 4,134 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability holds 4,475 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Vaughan Nelson Investment LP owns 609,550 shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. Assetmark has 2,798 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tensile Cap Management Limited Com reported 938,282 shares or 7.18% of all its holdings. Cooke And Bieler Limited Partnership, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2.25M shares. Cwm Limited Co reported 37 shares. 15,378 were accumulated by Element Mgmt.

Avenir Corp, which manages about $1.38B and $942.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 41,247 shares to 153,395 shares, valued at $9.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trupanion Inc (NYSE:TRUP) by 22,558 shares in the quarter, for a total of 317,722 shares, and has risen its stake in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL).

Analysts await Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 3.23% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.55 per share. CCK’s profit will be $202.99 million for 10.39 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual earnings per share reported by Crown Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.86% EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $6.90 million activity.

Analysts await Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, down 2.22% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.45 per share. SLRC’s profit will be $18.87 million for 11.65 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Solar Capital Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $335,046 activity. On Friday, March 1 SPOHLER BRUCE J bought $167,523 worth of Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) or 7,777 shares.