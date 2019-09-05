Crown Holdings (CCK) Share Price Rose While Contrarian Capital Management Trimmed Its Position by $357,858; Chilton Investment Co Has Upped Dominos Pizza (DPZ) Position

Contrarian Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 25.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarian Capital Management Llc sold 6,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.88% . The hedge fund held 19,057 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04M, down from 25,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarian Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $65.96. About 185,420 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 24/04/2018 – North America Aerosol Cans Market Forecast to 2023, With Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings, BWAY Corporation, Exal Corporation & CCL Container Leading The Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Net $90M; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q EPS 67c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Crown Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCK); 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.35 TO $5.55; 23/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 Crown Holdings Completes Signode Acquisition; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Adds Tetra Tech, Exits Crown Holdings: 13F; 25/05/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds FMC Corp, Exits Crown Holdings; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Beats Revenue, EPS Expectations

Chilton Investment Co Llc increased its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (DPZ) by 45.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Investment Co Llc bought 75,016 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.92% . The hedge fund held 238,579 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.58M, up from 163,563 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Dominos Pizza Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $5.36 during the last trading session, reaching $244.42. About 515,238 shares traded. Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has declined 4.63% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical DPZ News: 08/05/2018 – Google’s updated virtual assistant makes complex calls for users; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC – FY UNDERLYING PROFIT BEFORE TAX 96.2 MLN STG VS 85.7 MLN STG AS REPORTED YR AGO; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC DOM.L – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND UP 16.7% TO 5.25P; 26/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA QTRLY GLOBAL RETAIL SALES GROWTH OF 16.8 PCT; 12/03/2018 – Servant Systems Expands Support in Domino’s Pizza International Markets; 11/04/2018 – Unified Office Safety and Security Hot Line Helps Domino’s Deter Delivery Crime; 26/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA SAYS AS OF MARCH 25, TOTAL REMAINING AUTHORIZED AMOUNT FOR SHARE REPURCHASES WAS ABOUT $648.9 MLN; 15/05/2018 – 3G Adds Concho, Exits Nucor, Cuts Domino’s Pizza Inc.: 13F; 26/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA QTRLY DOMESTIC SAME STORE SALES GROWTH OF 8.3 PCT; QTRLY INTERNATIONAL SAME STORE SALES GROWTH OF 5.0 PCT; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC DOM.L FY PRETAX PROFIT FELL 2 PCT TO 81.2 MLN STG

Analysts await Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.57 earnings per share, down 8.19% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.71 per share. CCK’s profit will be $212.77 million for 10.50 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Crown Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.53% EPS growth.

More notable recent Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Set New 52-Week Highs Thursday – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Philadelphia companies hit hard by sharp stock market declines – Philadelphia Business Journal” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK) Shareholders Booked A 57% Gain In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “UPDATE: Viking Global’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Uber (UBER), Boeing (BA), Monster Beverage (MNST), Salesforces (CRM) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Contrarian Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.20 billion and $1.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 250,000 shares to 4.31M shares, valued at $37.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gerdau S A (NYSE:GGB) by 19.69M shares in the quarter, for a total of 19.77 million shares, and has risen its stake in Peabody Energy Corp New.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold CCK shares while 119 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 130.38 million shares or 7.68% less from 141.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Inc Pa owns 51,745 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Stifel Financial Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 22,754 shares. The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 0.01% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 36,294 shares. 16,644 were accumulated by Old Bancorporation In. Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md has 0% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Moreover, Jensen Investment Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 15,970 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 715,265 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Stillwater Cap Advsr Limited Liability Corp owns 4,738 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Apg Asset Nv accumulated 202,532 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0.01% stake. Gamco Investors Et Al, a New York-based fund reported 13,300 shares. Avenir, -based fund reported 418,072 shares. Hl Financial Svcs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 4,665 shares. Piedmont Inv Advisors holds 0.02% or 9,504 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold DPZ shares while 121 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 38.49 million shares or 8.67% less from 42.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Insur Communication The has 0.02% invested in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) for 67,087 shares. Hrt Fincl Limited Liability Company accumulated 3,045 shares. Caxton Associates Limited Partnership reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 91,935 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Limited invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Capital Ww Investors has 0.1% invested in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) for 1.56 million shares. Ferguson Wellman invested in 2,050 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 2,300 were accumulated by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Sei Invests reported 0.03% stake. Whittier Of Nevada Inc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Oppenheimer Asset accumulated 0.02% or 2,719 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Inc accumulated 73 shares. Edgestream Prtn LP accumulated 29,217 shares. Moreover, First Personal Services has 0% invested in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Great West Life Assurance Communications Can holds 45,759 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Chilton Investment Co Llc, which manages about $5.22B and $2.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 5,521 shares to 30,182 shares, valued at $2.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG) by 111,061 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.02 million shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.