Crown Holdings (CCK) Position Held by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc; Oracle (ORCL) Holder Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Has Cut Its Stake

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 24.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc sold 5,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 17,911 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $962,000, down from 23,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $181.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $55.47. About 19.12M shares traded or 37.63% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 16/04/2018 – 6 Day Course: Oracle Primavera (May 12th-13th, 19th-20th, and 26th-27th, 2018) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/04/2018 – New Oracle Marketing Cloud Analytics Blast through Data Silos and Enable Pinpoint Targeting; 21/05/2018 – Oracle Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Oracle Has Its Head in the Cloud But Can’t See the Horizon; 09/03/2018 – Senior Oracle Executive Joins Synerise; 27/03/2018 – U.S. APPEALS COURT REVIVES ORACLE’S ORCL.N BILLION-DOLLAR COPYRIGHT CLAIM AGAINST GOOGLE GOOGL.O; 14/05/2018 – CI Investments Adds Becton Dickinson, Cuts Oracle: 13F; 21/03/2018 – Contract Provides Discounts on Oracle Cloud, Licenses, Hardware, Education, Consulting and Support Services; 12/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Oracle Financial Services Software for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 21/05/2018 – Oracle Japan Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 79.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc bought 25,133 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.88% . The institutional investor held 56,708 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.10M, up from 31,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $63.3. About 1.80M shares traded or 40.57% up from the average. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $295.66 million and $236.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 815 shares to 915 shares, valued at $1.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 3,117 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,217 shares, and has risen its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.35 billion for 19.26 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc, which manages about $12.85 billion and $4.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (NYSE:CNI) by 12,922 shares to 89,766 shares, valued at $8.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 15,743 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,972 shares, and cut its stake in Snap On Inc (NYSE:SNA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold CCK shares while 119 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 130.38 million shares or 7.68% less from 141.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.