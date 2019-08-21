Crown Holdings (CCK) Market Valuation Rose While Cooke & Bieler LP Has Decreased Its Holding by $28.78 Million; As Dollar Tree (DLTR) Share Value Declined, Holder Zuckerman Investment Group Cut Its Stake by $10.20 Million

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 96.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc sold 97,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 3,035 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $319,000, down from 100,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $95.57. About 116,355 shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE 4Q ADJ EPS $1.89; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree 1Q Net $160.5M; 07/03/2018 – PREVIEW: Wall St discounts Costco ahead of quarterly report; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Adds Dollar Tree, Exits Molson Coors, Cuts Microsemi: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree 4Q EPS $4.37

Cooke & Bieler Lp decreased its stake in Crown Holdings (CCK) by 19.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooke & Bieler Lp sold 532,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.88% . The institutional investor held 2.25 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.04M, down from 2.79 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooke & Bieler Lp who had been investing in Crown Holdings for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $67.07. About 10,336 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500.

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 21.74% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $213.82 million for 26.55 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.05% negative EPS growth.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $99,980 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ims Capital Management holds 1.22% or 14,196 shares in its portfolio. Lowe Brockenbrough Inc stated it has 1.15% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Scholtz & Limited Liability Com has invested 2.77% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Balyasny Asset Mngmt invested in 0.13% or 181,396 shares. Fort Lp invested 0.03% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Legal And General Grp Incorporated Public Ltd Co owns 1.48 million shares. Midas Mgmt Corp accumulated 19,400 shares or 0.87% of the stock. Da Davidson And Com stated it has 36,935 shares. 500 are owned by Clean Yield Group. Heritage Wealth owns 150 shares. First Hawaiian Savings Bank holds 11,280 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Concourse Cap Llc reported 20,276 shares. The Iowa-based Cambridge Inv Rech Advsr Inc has invested 0.01% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Hilton Capital has invested 0% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). American has 118,547 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold CCK shares while 119 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 130.38 million shares or 7.68% less from 141.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prelude Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 32,726 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. 4,134 were reported by Campbell & Inv Adviser Limited. Skylands Capital Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.12% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Gamco Investors Inc Et Al has 13,300 shares. Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Inc has invested 0.01% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Huntington Bancorporation holds 0% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) or 2,022 shares. Northern Tru accumulated 794,253 shares. Nomura Asset Limited has 23,230 shares. Art Advsr Limited Co stated it has 0.04% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Us Bank & Trust De reported 0% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Dnb Asset Mgmt As invested 0% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 57,621 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Cibc World has 0% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). First Hawaiian Bancshares reported 1,641 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Cooke & Bieler Lp, which manages about $4.81B and $5.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Now Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 67,580 shares to 992,360 shares, valued at $13.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hill Rom Holdings (NYSE:HRC) by 9,080 shares in the quarter, for a total of 220,152 shares, and has risen its stake in Donaldson (NYSE:DCI).