Crown Holdings (CCK) Market Valuation Rose While Contrarian Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake; Rex Capital Advisors Position in Yandex N Vshs Class A (YNDX) Has Trimmed by $425,000 as Share Value Rose

Contrarian Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 25.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarian Capital Management Llc sold 6,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.88% . The hedge fund held 19,057 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04M, down from 25,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarian Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $65.58. About 693,903 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500.

Rex Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Yandex N Vshs Class A (YNDX) by 6.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rex Capital Advisors Llc sold 12,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The institutional investor held 184,892 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.35M, down from 197,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rex Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Yandex N Vshs Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $35.79. About 927,124 shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 26/05/2018 – YANDEX WOULD ONLY SELL SMALL STAKE IF IPO OF UBER JV HELD: RIA; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $134.5M; 29/05/2018 – Yandex to Offer Smart Speaker to Compete With Amazon, Google; 07/03/2018 Boundless to Host Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Server Enterprise; 08/05/2018 – Yandex Conference Call Set By Loop Capital Markets for May. 16; 30/05/2018 – Boundless to Host Upcoming Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Anywhere; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Yandex; 27/04/2018 – Sberbank and Yandex Complete Deal for Yandex.Market Joint Venture; 29/05/2018 – Yandex Launches Yandex.Plus Subscription Service; 29/05/2018 – Yandex also unveiled an online delivery platform similar to Amazon Prime

Analysts await Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.57 EPS, down 8.19% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.71 per share. CCK’s profit will be $212.78M for 10.44 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Crown Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.53% EPS growth.

Contrarian Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.20 billion and $1.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 250,000 shares to 4.31 million shares, valued at $37.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Basic Energy Svcs Inc New by 150,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 792,176 shares, and has risen its stake in Braskem S A (NYSE:BAK).

Contrarian Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.20 billion and $1.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 250,000 shares to 4.31 million shares, valued at $37.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Basic Energy Svcs Inc New by 150,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 792,176 shares, and has risen its stake in Braskem S A (NYSE:BAK).

Analysts await Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.47 EPS, up 67.86% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.28 per share. YNDX’s profit will be $153.65M for 19.04 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Yandex N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 74.07% EPS growth.