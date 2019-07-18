Crown Holdings (CCK) Market Valuation Rose While Brookside Capital Management Boosted Stake by $27.62 Million; Sandhill Capital Partners Increases Holding in Bank Of America Co (BAC)

Brookside Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 69.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookside Capital Management Llc bought 511,538 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.25 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.26M, up from 739,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookside Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $59.38. About 2.26 million shares traded or 81.72% up from the average. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 34.77% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.34% the S&P500.

Sandhill Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corporation Co (BAC) by 6.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc bought 33,921 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 579,993 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.00M, up from 546,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corporation Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $272.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $29.19. About 75.79M shares traded or 60.74% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/05/2018 – Microsoft Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 15/05/2018 – Encompass Health at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Zimmer Biomet Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 17/04/2018 – UBS Boosts Industrial Dealmaking Clout With Bank of America Hire; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – QTRLY REVENUE, NET OF INTEREST EXPENSE, INCREASED 4% TO $23.1 BILLION; 23/03/2018 – New York Post: BofA defrauded clients as it secretly routed trades to Bernie Madoff; 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO: NO SPECIFIC CORPORATE-BOND TRADING LOSSES IN 1Q18; 19/03/2018 – U.S. SEC awards Merrill Lynch whistleblowers a record $83 million; 16/05/2018 – Evolus Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – U.S. Investment Grade Bond Sales Drop 6.7% in 2018, BofA Leads

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold CCK shares while 119 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 130.38 million shares or 7.68% less from 141.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Fjarde Ap has 0.04% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Anchor Bolt Lp has 915,065 shares for 4.84% of their portfolio. Federated Investors Pa reported 51,745 shares. Utah Retirement System reported 24,392 shares stake. Art Advsr Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.04% or 13,057 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 5.88 million shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv invested 0% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc has 56,708 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Liability invested in 455,414 shares. Pnc Fincl Serv holds 15,135 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 9,693 were accumulated by Voloridge Inv Management Limited Liability Company. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mngmt, California-based fund reported 3.44M shares. 52,712 were accumulated by Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd. Dorsey And Whitney Tru Company Llc invested in 0.07% or 8,349 shares. Moreover, Earnest Prtn Lc has 0% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK).

Brookside Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (Call) (NYSE:HON) by 602,649 shares to 2,200 shares, valued at $498,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 127,016 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 188,061 shares, and cut its stake in Altaba Inc.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $6.90 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.97% or 6.70 million shares in its portfolio. Eulav Asset Mgmt holds 295,000 shares. Coastline Trust Co has 0.4% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 96,408 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Communication Ltd has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Ccm Investment Advisers Lc reported 1.42% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Barry Invest Advsrs Llc has invested 0.21% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 1.06% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 23.46 million shares. Brown Advisory Securities Limited Company has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Stanley Cap Mgmt Limited accumulated 405,542 shares or 5.48% of the stock. Ameriprise has 44.08 million shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. M Securities holds 113,968 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. Goodwin Daniel L holds 36,753 shares. Meridian Mngmt Communication holds 1.26% or 91,997 shares. Paradigm Asset Management Lc invested in 151,900 shares. Steadfast Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 3.53% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).