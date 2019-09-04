Crown Holdings (CCK) Holding Maintained by Brookside Capital Management Llc; Constellation Brands (STZ) Stock Declined While Oakworth Capital Increased by $8.87 Million Its Position

Brookside Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 69.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookside Capital Management Llc bought 511,538 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.88% . The hedge fund held 1.25 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.26 million, up from 739,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookside Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $65.73. About 273,049 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 24/04/2018 – North America Aerosol Cans Market Forecast to 2023, With Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings, BWAY Corporation, Exal Corporation & CCL Container Leading The Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Beats Revenue, EPS Expectations; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Investment Partners Exits Position in Crown Holdings; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.35-Adj EPS $5.55; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS 94C, EST. 79C; 25/05/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds FMC Corp, Exits Crown Holdings; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Adds Tetra Tech, Exits Crown Holdings: 13F; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.55 TO $1.65, EST. $1.21; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.55-Adj EPS $1.65

Oakworth Capital Inc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 6450.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakworth Capital Inc bought 50,701 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 51,487 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03 million, up from 786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $2.89 during the last trading session, reaching $211.24. About 410,872 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 26/04/2018 – Constellation Software Inc. Announces Results of Voting for Directors at Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 16/05/2018 – SEC CHARGES THREE EX CONSTELLATION HEALTHCARE EXECS WITH FRAUD; 20/04/2018 – Constellation Software Releases Letter to Shareholders; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA NVDA.O LAUNCHES DRIVE CONSTELLATION, CLOUD-BASED SELF-DRIVING CAR SIMULATOR; 19/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC CSU.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$1000 FROM C$950; 02/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $262 FROM $250; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Files for Chapter 11, Plans Sale of Assets; 15/03/2018 – 2Checkout Named to Constellation ShortLists™ for Digital Monetization and Campaign to Commerce; 13/03/2018 – Constellation Software Announces Resignation of Ian McKinnon and Appointment of Lori O’Neill to Its Bd of Directors; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS 4Q COMPARABLE EPS $1.90, EST. $1.74

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold CCK shares while 119 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 130.38 million shares or 7.68% less from 141.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adage Cap Prtn Group Lc reported 3.01 million shares stake. Verition Fund Management Limited Liability Com reported 16,466 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Com holds 0% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) or 37 shares. Envestnet Asset Incorporated reported 70,600 shares. Fmr Lc has 7.92 million shares. Bridgewater Associate Limited Partnership has 13,992 shares. Miller Invest Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 31,268 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Amp Investors Limited, a Australia-based fund reported 38,684 shares. Macquarie Grp accumulated 3,700 shares or 0% of the stock. Castleark Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 211,176 shares. Scotia has invested 0.01% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Northstar Asset Ltd Liability Co stated it has 8,370 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada invested in 178,925 shares. Dupont Cap Corporation invested 0.17% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Wells Fargo & Mn owns 715,265 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Crown Holdings Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Crown Recognizes Operations For Outstanding Environmental, Economic And Social Contributions – PRNewswire” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “UPDATE: Viking Global’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Uber (UBER), Boeing (BA), Monster Beverage (MNST), Salesforces (CRM) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Crown Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:CCK) 34% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Brookside Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Call) (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 8,410 shares to 2,570 shares, valued at $1.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ceridian Hcm Hldg Inc by 191,844 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 321,084 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of the Next Market Crash – Motley Fool” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Constellation Brands to Book $54 Million Loss From Canopy Growth Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Weekly Cannabis Stock News: Canopy Growth Gets a Recommendation Boost – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Constellation Brands discloses Canopy loss for FQ2 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Illinois-based Calamos Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.15% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 6,367 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Alps Inc reported 4,541 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Marlowe Partners Ltd Partnership has invested 7.54% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). 57,842 were accumulated by Badgley Phelps And Bell. Moreover, Roosevelt Gp has 0.99% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Spirit Of America Mngmt Corp Ny holds 0% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 150 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 17,472 shares. Moreover, Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd has 0.02% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Lone Pine Capital Llc stated it has 5.06% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.04% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). United Services Automobile Association invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Norinchukin State Bank The invested in 31,611 shares. Community National Bank & Trust Na has invested 0.09% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Brighton Jones Limited Liability reported 1,892 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Oakworth Capital Inc, which manages about $488.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 18,498 shares to 114,642 shares, valued at $4.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Technology Select Sector Spdrr (XLK) by 6,167 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 141,883 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).