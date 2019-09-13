Crown Holdings (CCK) Holder Skylands Capital Has Decreased Its Position by $750,300; Renaissance Investment Group Lowered Its Boeing Company (BA) Stake by $3.42 Million

Skylands Capital Llc decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 78.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skylands Capital Llc sold 12,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.88% . The hedge fund held 3,400 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $208,000, down from 15,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skylands Capital Llc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $63.67. About 588,476 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500.

Renaissance Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 42.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Investment Group Llc sold 9,429 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 12,523 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.56M, down from 21,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $5.05 during the last trading session, reaching $380.68. About 2.56 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 17/04/2018 – NTSB CHAIRMAN SAYS THIS ENGINE MAY HAVE BEEN SUBJECT TO PROPOSED FAA AIRWORTHINESS DIRECTIVE; 12/04/2018 – ERJ: Brazilian approval of Embraer-Boeing deal not imminent, Reu; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – THROUGH UNIT, AVIALL SIGNED PARTS DISTRIBUTION DEAL WITH GE AVIATION; 30/04/2018 – Boeing hungry for more deals to boost high-margin services unit; 30/04/2018 – BOEING ‘FULLY CONFIDENT’ IN SAFETY OF 737 FLEET: MUILENBURG; 13/04/2018 – Boeing could suffer as a big buyer of Russian-produced titanium; 17/05/2018 – Air Lease Corp Announces Delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft With Travel Service; 17/04/2018 – LUV, GE, BA: Breaking: NTSB Chairman Robert Sumwalt confirms one person died after an engine failed on a Southwest Airlines flight that was diverted to Philadelphia today. – ! $LUV $GE $BA; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CO BA.N SEES FY SHR $16.40 TO $16.60; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 3.5 percent

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 30 investors sold CCK shares while 129 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 124.08 million shares or 4.83% less from 130.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.57 earnings per share, down 8.19% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.71 per share. CCK’s profit will be $212.80 million for 10.14 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Crown Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.53% EPS growth.

Skylands Capital Llc, which manages about $986.41M and $727.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 32,325 shares to 80,650 shares, valued at $4.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lovesac Company by 26,148 shares in the quarter, for a total of 161,748 shares, and has risen its stake in Nautilus Inc (NYSE:NLS).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 40.85 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.