Crown Holdings (CCK) Holder Sankaty Advisors Lowered Its Stake; As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stock Value Rose, Holder Robecosam Ag Raised Its Stake

Sankaty Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 22.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sankaty Advisors Llc sold 20,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.88% . The hedge fund held 69,908 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.27M, down from 90,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sankaty Advisors Llc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $64.76. About 1.03M shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.55 TO $1.65, EST. $1.21; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q EPS 67c; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Beats Revenue, EPS Expectations; 23/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Crown Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCK); 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.55-Adj EPS $1.65; 24/04/2018 – North America Aerosol Cans Market Forecast to 2023, With Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings, BWAY Corporation, Exal Corporation & CCL Container Leading The Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP EXITED PPL, MXIM, TSN, EIX, CCK IN 1Q: 13F; 03/04/2018 Crown Holdings Completes Signode Acquisition

Robecosam Ag increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 3.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robecosam Ag bought 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 80,743 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.86M, up from 77,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robecosam Ag who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $310.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $122.77. About 5.99 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises FY Guidance for Core EPS Growth From 5%-8% to 6%-8%; 08/03/2018 – Attivo Networks® Wins Two Awards in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT PCL SCCC.BK – UNIT SIGNED ASSETS SALES AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO PURCHASE SOME PART OF BUSINESS OF P.G. SERVICE CO; 19/04/2018 – P&G: PGT Product Assets Will Return to Their Respective Parent Companies to Reestablish Independent OTC Businesses; 19/04/2018 – P&G BUYS MERCK’S CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS FOR APPROX. EU3.4B; 12/05/2018 – Bleacher Report: Derrick Rose Rumors: Timberwolves Interested in Bringing PG Back in Free Agency; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Procter & Gamble’s Aa3 Rating Following Announced Acquisition Of Merck’s Consumer Health Business; Outlook Stable; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble Resolves Crest Whitestrips Patent Infringement Dispute With Ranir; 03/04/2018 – NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @DavidFaber; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY GROOMING SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1.

Robecosam Ag, which manages about $2.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 51,969 shares to 369,810 shares, valued at $71.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pentair Plc (NYSE:PNR) by 301,314 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 762,000 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Analysts await Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.57 earnings per share, down 8.19% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.71 per share. CCK’s profit will be $212.78M for 10.31 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Crown Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.53% EPS growth.