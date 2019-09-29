Crown Holdings (CCK) Holder Sankaty Advisors Has Decreased Its Stake by $1.25 Million as Stock Value Rose; Citigroup (C) Stake Maintained by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 1055.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc bought 296,467 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 324,567 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.73M, up from 28,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $156.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $69.46. About 10.37 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 08/05/2018 – C&J ENERGY SERVICES INC CJ.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $35; 20/03/2018 – CITI: CORBAT UNAWARE OF KUSHNER COS. LOAN AT TIME OF MEETING; 23/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC CAG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $42; 11/05/2018 – Jagged Peak at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15; 22/05/2018 – Citigroup Announces Bond Offers; 07/03/2018 – VRIO CORP SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, CITIGROUP AND MORGAN STANLEY ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Breakingviews TV: Citi heat; 13/03/2018 – Citi First Quarter 2018 Earnings Review; 07/05/2018 – HMS HOLDINGS CORP HMSY.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $18; 08/05/2018 – CITIGROUP, CARNEGIE, ERSTE, SWEDBANK TO MANAGE TALLINNA IPO

Sankaty Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 22.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sankaty Advisors Llc sold 20,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.88% . The hedge fund held 69,908 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.27 million, down from 90,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sankaty Advisors Llc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $66.01. About 891,730 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc, which manages about $52.09 billion and $26.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp New by 12,676 shares to 48,955 shares, valued at $7.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (EPP) by 7,078 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,865 shares, and cut its stake in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 0.95 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.57 EPS, down 8.19% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.71 per share. CCK’s profit will be $212.77M for 10.51 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Crown Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.53% EPS growth.