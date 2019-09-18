Crown Holdings (CCK) Holder Sankaty Advisors Decreased Holding by $1.25 Million; Van Den Berg Management I Raised Its Stake in Methode Electrs (MEI) by $1.58 Million

Van Den Berg Management I Inc increased its stake in Methode Electrs Inc (MEI) by 82.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Den Berg Management I Inc bought 56,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.84% . The institutional investor held 124,960 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.57 million, up from 68,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc who had been investing in Methode Electrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $35.12. About 260,552 shares traded or 5.28% up from the average. Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) has declined 23.11% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MEI News: 29/05/2018 – Trivedi Global, Inc. and Su-Mei Liu Announce Research Results on the Impact of a Biofield Energy Treated Nutraceutical for Decreasing lnflammation and Autoimmune Disorders; 12/03/2018 – METHODE ELECTRONICS INC MEI.N – CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER JOHN HRUDICKA HAS LEFT COMPANY EFFECTIVE TODAY TO PURSUE OTHER OPPORTUNITIES; 12/03/2018 – METHODE ELECTRONICS, REPORTS CFO CHANGE; 15/03/2018 – Methode Electronics’ Board Approves Dividend; 29/05/2018 – Trivedi Global, Inc. and Su-Mei Liu Announce the Research Results on the Impact of a Biofield Energy Treated Nutraceutical for; 22/05/2018 – Methode Electronics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Trivedi Global, Inc. and Su-Mei Liu Announce Research Results on the Impact of a Biofield Energy Treated Nutraceutical for Decr; 12/03/2018 – Methode Electronics CFO John Hrudicka Resigns; 15/05/2018 – Methode Electronics Presenting at Conference May 23; 24/05/2018 – Methode Electronics Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals

Sankaty Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 22.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sankaty Advisors Llc sold 20,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.88% . The hedge fund held 69,908 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.27M, down from 90,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sankaty Advisors Llc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $63.47. About 923,366 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 25/05/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds FMC Corp, Exits Crown Holdings; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q EPS 67c; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.55 TO $1.65, EST. $1.21; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.55-Adj EPS $1.65; 23/04/2018 – DJ Crown Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCK); 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS 94C, EST. 79C; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Investment Partners Exits Position in Crown Holdings; 23/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Adds Tetra Tech, Exits Crown Holdings: 13F

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 30 investors sold CCK shares while 129 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 124.08 million shares or 4.83% less from 130.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 101,954 were accumulated by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt. Strs Ohio has 209,099 shares. Gulf Bancorp (Uk) Ltd has 0.03% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). British Columbia Investment holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 33,754 shares. Global Endowment Limited Partnership reported 7,150 shares. Prelude Mgmt Limited reported 44,154 shares. Mariner Lc accumulated 37,935 shares. Cwm Limited Company reported 0% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). 95 were accumulated by Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma. Adage Capital Ptnrs Lc has invested 0.32% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Alphamark Advsr Ltd Liability Co accumulated 200 shares. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac reported 143,102 shares. Rathbone Brothers Plc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). 128,415 were accumulated by Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Bk. Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon owns 752,087 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.57 EPS, down 8.19% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.71 per share. CCK’s profit will be $212.78M for 10.11 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Crown Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.53% EPS growth.

More notable recent Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Crown Holdings Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Crown Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:CCK) 34% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Crown To Set Science-Based Sustainability Targets In Early 2020 – PRNewswire” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.