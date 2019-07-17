Crown Holdings (CCK) Holder Grand Jean Capital Management Lifted Its Holding; Chieftain Capital Management Has Trimmed Hanesbrands (HBI) Holding by $113.59 Million

Chieftain Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) by 99.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chieftain Capital Management Inc sold 6.68 million shares as the company’s stock declined 12.86% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 26,121 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $467,000, down from 6.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chieftain Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Hanesbrands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $16.49. About 4.15 million shares traded. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 2.03% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.46% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands 1Q Net $79.4M; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Backs 2018 Sales $6.72B-$6.82B; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Backs 2018 Adj EPS $1.72-Adj EPS $1.80; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Sees 2Q Adj EPS 44c-Adj EPS 46c; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Sees 2018 Full-Year Tax Rate 16%; 02/04/2018 – HanesBrands Earns Ninth Consecutive U.S. EPA Energy Star Partner of the Year Award for Environmental Excellence; 28/03/2018 – HanesBrands Makes Significant Strides Toward 2020 Environmental Goals; 01/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR FY; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Reiterated Its full-Yr Guidance; 12/03/2018 – Kangaroo-M to Roam: Hanes’ New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs Bring the Pouch to Combat the Ouch

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 96.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc bought 80,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 164,302 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.97M, up from 83,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $59.36. About 2.29 million shares traded or 86.66% up from the average. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 34.77% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.34% the S&P500.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $175,600 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold HBI shares while 165 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 315.84 million shares or 5.07% less from 332.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel invested in 0.03% or 651,455 shares. Toth Financial Advisory stated it has 300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wilen Investment Mngmt stated it has 1.01% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Polar Asset Mngmt Prtn Inc has 28,248 shares. Moreover, Envestnet Asset has 0.01% invested in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) for 299,673 shares. Oxbow Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.34% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Callahan Ltd has 86,350 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Kentucky Retirement owns 15,802 shares. Hbk Invs Lp reported 18,373 shares. Brandywine Inv Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.04% or 299,029 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holding Sa has 40,142 shares. Metropolitan Life New York has 0.03% invested in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) for 18,690 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.01% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) or 69,400 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) for 2.84M shares. Mercer Capital Advisers has 0% invested in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) for 400 shares.

Analysts await Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.45 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.45 per share. HBI’s profit will be $162.67M for 9.16 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Hanesbrands Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 66.67% EPS growth.

More notable recent Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Hanesbrands Inc.’s (NYSE:HBI) ROE Of 53% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hanesbrands Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) were released by: Csrwire.com and their article: “HanesBrands Sponsors ‘Day of Service’ During Pac-12 Sustainability Conference at University of Washington – CSRwire.com” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “HanesBrands selects new chairman – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 12, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $6.90 million activity.

More notable recent Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Crown Holdings Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 17, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Macyâ€™s, Inc. (M) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 27 investors sold CCK shares while 119 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 130.38 million shares or 7.68% less from 141.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Mgmt reported 1.32M shares. Wright Invsts Serv has 5,066 shares. 28,970 are owned by Susquehanna International Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership. Three Peaks Cap Ltd Liability Co has invested 1.73% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Marshall Wace Llp holds 5,876 shares. 171,741 are held by Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can. Royal National Bank Of Canada invested in 0% or 178,925 shares. 4,814 are owned by Silvercrest Asset Gru Limited Liability Com. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Inv Management Limited Liability Company has 0.15% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 3.79M shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 47,260 shares. Moreover, Old National Commercial Bank In has 0.05% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 16,644 shares. Moreover, Contrarian Cap Llc has 0.09% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 19,057 shares. Utah Retirement System invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Skylands Cap Limited Co accumulated 0.12% or 15,700 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK).