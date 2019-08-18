Crown Holdings (CCK) Holder Globeflex Capital LP Cut Its Stake; Lincoln National Has Trimmed Its Mccormick & Co (MKC) Holding by $20.15 Million

Lincoln National Corp decreased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (MKC) by 49.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln National Corp sold 134,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 137,046 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.64 million, down from 271,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln National Corp who had been investing in Mccormick & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $169.94. About 1.96 million shares traded or 125.94% up from the average. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 35.88% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 13/04/2018 – TRONC HOLDER MERRICK VENTURE TO SELL SHRS TO MCCORMICK MEDIA; 17/05/2018 – Cardamom Market 2018: Global Procurement Intelligence Report – Key Players are McCormick, B&G Foods, Dhler, E.H. Worle, and ADM – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC – IMPACT OF FAVORABLE CURRENCY EXPECTED TO BE GREATER IN H1 OF 2018 THAN IN H2; 30/04/2018 – McCormick Announces 78th Annual Unsung Heroes Awards Banquet; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N -ALSO ANNOUNCED PLANS TO ACCELERATE HOURLY EMPLOYEE WAGE INCREASES; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co to Accelerate Hourly Employee Wage Increases; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $4.85 TO $4.95; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Company to use Tax Reform Benefits for U.S. Hourly Employee Bonuses and Wage Increases; 23/04/2018 – McCormick Media LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In tronc; 16/05/2018 – McCormick Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30

Globeflex Capital LP decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 36.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Globeflex Capital LP sold 8,193 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.88% . The institutional investor held 14,253 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $778,000, down from 22,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Globeflex Capital LP who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.99B market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $66.35. About 2.14 million shares traded or 45.72% up from the average. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500.

Lincoln National Corp, which manages about $2.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (IPE) by 127,943 shares to 3.75M shares, valued at $208.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 26,314 shares in the quarter, for a total of 538,913 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (CMF).

More notable recent McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday – Benzinga” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Is A Top Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy and Hold Forever – The Motley Fool” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Many McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “McCormick: Pay For Quality – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Analysts await McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $1.30 EPS, up 1.56% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.28 per share. MKC’s profit will be $172.26M for 32.68 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by McCormick & Company, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.07% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold MKC shares while 225 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 102.01 million shares or 4.46% less from 106.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regentatlantic Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.04% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Victory Cap Mngmt reported 30,917 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 6,500 are owned by Louisiana State Employees Retirement. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Co reported 0.03% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Joel Isaacson & Communications Limited Liability Com has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Richard Bernstein Advisors Limited Com invested in 0.21% or 42,801 shares. Crestwood Advisors Gru Inc Ltd Liability holds 2.04% or 189,548 shares. Bbva Compass Bankshares holds 0.03% or 3,192 shares. Tradition Lc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 2,800 shares. New England Research & Management Inc accumulated 9,350 shares. Kistler has invested 0.02% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Llc has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Natl Asset Incorporated stated it has 3,215 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested 0.1% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Arizona State Retirement Systems owns 49,723 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio.

Globeflex Capital L P, which manages about $3.98B and $473.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 11,522 shares to 25,321 shares, valued at $2.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 1,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,274 shares, and has risen its stake in Quintiles Transnational Holdings Ord.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 27 investors sold CCK shares while 119 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 130.38 million shares or 7.68% less from 141.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 498,150 are owned by Renaissance Limited Liability Corp. Oppenheimer Asset Management has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). First Republic Invest Management holds 0.03% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) or 96,943 shares. Macquarie Group reported 0% stake. Eulav Asset has invested 0.13% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Gam Holdings Ag reported 19,230 shares. Shell Asset Management Com, a Netherlands-based fund reported 9,491 shares. Green Square Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 4,989 shares. Tarbox Family Office owns 5,100 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Thornburg Inv Mgmt owns 997,776 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Assetmark has invested 0% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 13,440 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. D E Shaw & Communications has invested 0% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). The Oregon-based Jensen Inv Management has invested 0.01% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK).