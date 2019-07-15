Crown Holdings (CCK) Holder Edgepoint Investment Group Raised Its Stake; Just Energy Group (JE) Market Valuation Rose While Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Trimmed Its Holding by $4.51 Million

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 15.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc bought 960,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 7.26 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $396.22 million, up from 6.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $60.38. About 677,024 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 34.77% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Net $90M; 15/05/2018 – Lyrical Asset Management Buys 2.6% Position in Crown Holdings; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS 94C, EST. 79C; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.35 TO $5.55; 03/04/2018 Crown Holdings Completes Signode Acquisition; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Investment Partners Exits Position in Crown Holdings; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q EPS 67c; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.35-Adj EPS $5.55

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Just Energy Group Inc (JE) by 77.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership sold 1.50M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 425,600 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44M, down from 1.93 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Just Energy Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $637.01M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $4.26. About 190,048 shares traded. Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE) has declined 10.59% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical JE News: 20/03/2018 – JUST ENERGY GROUP REPORTS LEADERSHIP TRANSITION; 15/03/2018 – JUST ENERGY GROUP REPORTS INITIATION NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 18/04/2018 – JUST ENERGY GROUP INC JE.TO – AGREEMENT EXTENDS JUST ENERGY’S CREDIT FACILITY FOR AN ADDITIONAL TWO YEARS TO SEPTEMBER 1, 2020; 15/03/2018 JUST ENERGY GROUP REPORTS RENEWAL OF NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 18/04/2018 – REG-JUST ENERGY GROUP INC. : Agreement; 18/04/2018 – JUST ENERGY GROUP INC JE.TO – FACILITY SIZE WAS INCREASED TO $352.5 MLN FROM $342.5 MLN, WITH AN ACCORDION FOR JUST ENERGY TO DRAW UP TO $370 MLN; 20/03/2018 – JUST ENERGY GROUP INC – COMPANY TO APPOINT JIM BROWN AS CFO; 16/05/2018 – JUST ENERGY GROUP – SEES FISCAL 2019 BASE EBITDA GUIDANCE RANGE OF $200 MLN TO $220 MLN INCLUDING IMPLEMENTATION OF IFRS 15; 27/03/2018 – REG-Just Energy Group Inc. Announces Closing of the Early Redemption of Its 5.75% Convertible Debentures Due September 2018; 17/05/2018 – Lakehouse plc Acquisition of Just Energy Solutions Ltd

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 75,000 shares to 166,712 shares, valued at $6.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Granite Real Estate Invt Tr by 937,843 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 389,437 shares, and cut its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc.

More notable recent Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Suggests It’s 34% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $6.90 million activity.

More notable recent Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Just Energy and Lyft Join Forces on Facebook – GlobeNewswire” on January 21, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Just Energy Group Inc. Announces Repurchase of US$21800000 of its 2019 Convertible Bonds – GlobeNewswire” published on March 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Jobs Day, Tesla Deliveries And Dazzling Dividends – Seeking Alpha” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Just Energy Group Inc. – MarketWatch” published on September 28, 2017 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Just Energy: This 9.4%-Yielding Stock May Need To Cut Its Dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Analysts await Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.07 earnings per share, up 333.33% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. JE’s profit will be $10.47M for 15.21 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by Just Energy Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -53.33% negative EPS growth.