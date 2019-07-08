Crown Holdings (CCK) Holder Contrarian Capital Management Cut Its Stake by $357,858 as Valuation Rose; Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Share Value Declined While Chilton Investment Co Has Boosted Stake by $1.13 Million

Contrarian Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 25.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarian Capital Management Llc sold 6,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 19,057 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04M, down from 25,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarian Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $62.71. About 596,630 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 34.77% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 15/05/2018 – Lyrical Asset Management Buys 2.6% Position in Crown Holdings; 23/04/2018 – DJ Crown Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCK); 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.55-Adj EPS $1.65; 25/05/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds FMC Corp, Exits Crown Holdings; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.35-Adj EPS $5.55; 23/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS 94C, EST. 79C; 24/04/2018 – North America Aerosol Cans Market Forecast to 2023, With Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings, BWAY Corporation, Exal Corporation & CCL Container Leading The Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Chilton Investment Co Llc increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Investment Co Llc bought 19,072 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 76,286 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.57 million, up from 57,214 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $54.6. About 1.48 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 22/05/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS – ENTERED INTO AGREEMENTS WITH SCHIFFFAHRTSGESELLSCHAFT MS “WELLE” MBH & CO. KG AND SCHIFFFAHRTSGESELLSCHAFT MS “WOGE” MBH & CO. KG TO ACQUIRE MV “WELLE” AND MV “WOGE”; 29/03/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: CHANGES IN THE MANAGEMENT BOARD OF MPC CAPITAL AG; 11/04/2018 – LON: POLISH MPC MAY CONTINUE ITS DOVISH APPROACH; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DUA SAYS DESPITE THE RECENT FALL IN HEADLINE INFLATION, SEVERAL UPSIDE RISKS PREVAIL – MINUTES; 28/03/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO SAYS 3 MPC MEMBERS VOTE FOR UNCHANGED; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to buy Andeavor in $36bn US energy deal; 17/04/2018 – POLAND’S MPC MEMBER HARDT SPEAKS ON PARKIET TV; 18/04/2018 – Fluor Awarded Contract for Marathon Petroleum’s STAR Program at Galveston Bay Refinery; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DUA SAYS WITH UPSIDE RISKS TO INFLATION AND LACKLUSTRE GROWTH PROSPECTS A WAIT AND WATCHSTRATEGY WITH RESPECT TO EVOLVING RISKS ALONG WITH STATUS QUO IN INTEREST RATES RECOMMENDE…; 18/04/2018 – Fluor Awarded Contract for Marathon Petroleum’s STAR Program at Galveston Bay Refinery

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity.

Chilton Investment Co Llc, which manages about $5.22B and $2.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 9,794 shares to 249,787 shares, valued at $68.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 452,216 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.31 million shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Doheny Asset Management Ca accumulated 33,150 shares or 1.69% of the stock. Daiwa Sb Invs Ltd has 2,945 shares. Cadence Limited Com reported 0.23% stake. Aureus Asset Management Lc has 3,771 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Segment Wealth Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.54% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). United Advisers Limited Liability reported 50,911 shares stake. Navellier And Associate has 0.45% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 48,812 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt & Equity invested in 204,893 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs Inc has invested 0.03% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Arizona State Retirement Systems stated it has 0.15% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Causeway Management Ltd reported 3.08 million shares. Fdx Advsrs has 0.04% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 1.17 million shares. Sawgrass Asset Management Ltd holds 0.08% or 29,696 shares. 22,540 were reported by Dowling And Yahnke Lc.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $6.90 million activity.

Analysts await Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 3.23% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.55 per share. CCK’s profit will be $203.01 million for 10.45 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual earnings per share reported by Crown Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold CCK shares while 119 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 130.38 million shares or 7.68% less from 141.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The British Columbia – Canada-based Numerixs Techs Inc has invested 0.08% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). 30,305 were reported by Gulf Int Bancorporation (Uk) Ltd. Echo Street Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 1.6% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 165,000 shares stake. Ls Invest Advisors Ltd has invested 0.01% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Atria Invests Limited Liability stated it has 4,287 shares. Eaton Vance Management has invested 0% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). 712,088 were accumulated by Sasco Cap Ct. 498,150 are owned by Renaissance Gp Limited Liability. Alphamark holds 200 shares. North Star Mngmt Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Ionic Capital Management Lc holds 0.26% or 29,980 shares in its portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Fdx Advisors holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 5,057 shares.