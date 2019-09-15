Crown Holdings (CCK) Holder 12Th Street Asset Management Company Has Upped Its Position by $11.95 Million as Stock Price Rose; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Newman Dignan & Sheerar Has Lowered Its Stake

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc sold 3,023 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 40,506 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.43M, down from 43,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 23.36 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Unveils Biggest Reorganization in Years as Myerson Out; 07/03/2018 – BluChip Solutions, an ITPS Company, Partners with 2 of the Largest Universities in the Country to Launch Microsoft Office 365 Practice; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce quarterly revenue rises 25.4 pct; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Solutions; 08/05/2018 – Aviat Networks Upgrades IRU 600 Microwave Platform; 31/03/2018 – JUSTICE DEPARTMENT ASKS HIGH COURT TO DROP MICROSOFT EMAIL CASE; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY REVENUE IN INTELLIGENT CLOUD WAS $7.9 BLN AND INCREASED 17%; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft attempted to launch an affordable Surface-branded laptop in 2012 with the release of the Surface RT; 30/04/2018 – Paul Thurrott: Sources close to the Verge have confirmed that the Windows 10 April 2018 Update now available. Meaning me; 23/03/2018 – The cloud storage company faces some stiff competition in giants like Amazon, Apple, Google and Microsoft

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc increased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 141.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc bought 195,911 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.88% . The institutional investor held 334,069 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.41M, up from 138,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $63.6. About 855,159 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Investment Partners Exits Position in Crown Holdings; 25/05/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds FMC Corp, Exits Crown Holdings; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.35-Adj EPS $5.55; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.55-Adj EPS $1.65; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS 94C, EST. 79C; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Beats Revenue, EPS Expectations; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.35 TO $5.55; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Lyrical Asset Management Buys 2.6% Position in Crown Holdings; 23/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 30 investors sold CCK shares while 129 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 124.08 million shares or 4.83% less from 130.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dnb Asset Mgmt As invested 0% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Skylands Cap Llc owns 3,400 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Finance Architects has 429 shares. M&T Retail Bank Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 13,833 shares. Gulf National Bank & Trust (Uk) accumulated 30,305 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Utah Retirement accumulated 24,526 shares. 13,234 are owned by Landscape Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Private Advisor Gp Limited Liability reported 47,508 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 101,954 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorp reported 20,665 shares stake. Macquarie Gru Limited reported 3,700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gp Limited Liability Corp, Nebraska-based fund reported 9,040 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association has 0.05% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 337,981 shares. 5,352 were accumulated by Jefferies Gru Lc. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 85,128 shares.

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc, which manages about $366.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rush Enterpises Inc (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 18,942 shares to 35,446 shares, valued at $1.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (NYSE:GPK) by 146,703 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.59 million shares, and cut its stake in Werner Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:WERN).

More notable recent Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Crown Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:CCK) 34% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Crown Recognizes Operations For Outstanding Environmental, Economic And Social Contributions – PRNewswire” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Crown Holdings Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK) Shareholders Booked A 57% Gain In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Microsoft Stock Buy Signal Flashes Again – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/29/2019: MFGP, NTNX, ESTC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 09/04/2019: COUP, BOX, ELTK, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft: Time For Dividend Raise – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 09/11/2019: ZS, DPW, MAXR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc, which manages about $375.63 million and $3.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 248 shares to 655 shares, valued at $1.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 161,704 were accumulated by Lathrop Mgmt. Savant Ltd Liability stated it has 1.14% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Capital Planning Advisors Lc holds 2.34% or 59,591 shares. Alps Advsrs has 0.07% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hendershot Investments Inc stated it has 1.79% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Keybank National Association Oh has invested 2.94% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lmr Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership holds 5,864 shares. Logan Cap owns 258,162 shares. Hendley & has 92,059 shares. Moreover, M&R Capital has 2.44% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 80,586 shares. Sns Financial Group Inc Limited Liability reported 35,861 shares stake. Dock Street Asset Mgmt has 1.36% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 30,127 shares. Reik & Comm Ltd owns 14,986 shares. Raymond James Na has invested 2.79% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lenox Wealth Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 7,589 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.