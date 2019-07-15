Crown Holdings (Call) (CCK) Holder Anchor Bolt Capital LP Has Cut Its Holding; As Herbalife Nutrition LTD (HLF) Valuation Declined, Antipodean Advisors Has Decreased Its Stake by $1.14 Million

Antipodean Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) by 9.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Antipodean Advisors Llc sold 22,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.60 million, down from 222,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Antipodean Advisors Llc who had been investing in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $41.17. About 721,216 shares traded. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has declined 16.47% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.90% the S&P500. Some Historical HLF News: 11/04/2018 – Herbalife Healthy Breakfast Survey Reveals Asia Pacific Consumers Would Be Motivated To Eat Breakfast Daily If It Is More Convenient and Readily Accessible; 03/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD – RAISING FY 2018 VOLUME POINT GUIDANCE RANGE TO 3% – 7% GROWTH; 22/03/2018 – Fun interview with @mcelarier on shorting in today’s environment. She’s finally forgiven me for going long $HLF back in the day; 30/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Announces Final Results of Self-Tender Offer; 18/04/2018 – HERBALIFE REPORTS SELF-TENDER OFFER AT $98.00-$108.00/SHARE; 14/03/2018 – Public Health Leaders, Dr. Richard Carmona and Dr. John Agwunobi, To Present Symposium on Rethinking Food Security at 2018 SXSW Conference; 05/04/2018 – Bill Ackman’s hedge fund empire crumbles in less than 3 years from public wrong-way bets on Herbalife, Chipotle; 07/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD HLF.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $114; 25/04/2018 – Bill Ackman’s bet against Herbalife was ‘dangerous,’ CNBC’s Scott Wapner says; 03/05/2018 – HERBALIFE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.40, EST. $1.11

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (Call) (CCK) by 93.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp sold 1.26 million shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 93,100 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.08M, down from 1.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $60.38. About 673,047 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 34.77% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Adds Tetra Tech, Exits Crown Holdings: 13F; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.55 TO $1.65, EST. $1.21; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.55-Adj EPS $1.65; 24/04/2018 – North America Aerosol Cans Market Forecast to 2023, With Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings, BWAY Corporation, Exal Corporation & CCL Container Leading The Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/04/2018 – DJ Crown Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCK); 25/05/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds FMC Corp, Exits Crown Holdings; 23/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Beats Revenue, EPS Expectations; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP EXITED PPL, MXIM, TSN, EIX, CCK IN 1Q: 13F

Analysts await Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.75 EPS, down 6.25% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.8 per share. HLF’s profit will be $113.37 million for 13.72 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.64% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold HLF shares while 65 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 139.68 million shares or 0.03% less from 139.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grp One Trading Ltd Partnership owns 5,280 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Lp invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). 18 were accumulated by Bessemer Gp. Verition Fund Management Ltd Liability Com has 7,348 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Smart Portfolios Lc holds 129 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pggm Investments holds 0.03% or 115,125 shares. 500,888 are owned by Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt. Acadian Asset Ltd Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.43M shares. Macquarie Ltd invested 0% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Route One Invest Lp stated it has 2.67% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 334,462 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has invested 0.02% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Bancshares Of Ny Mellon Corporation has invested 0.01% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Loomis Sayles & Lp holds 0% or 275 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability has 532,804 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $6.90 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold CCK shares while 119 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 130.38 million shares or 7.68% less from 141.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei stated it has 40,938 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Zeke Capital Advsr Limited Liability Corporation, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 41,613 shares. Anchor Bolt Cap Lp invested 4.84% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.15% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt owns 6,293 shares. Legal General Grp Inc Public Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Dnb Asset Mgmt As has invested 0% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Vaughan Nelson Inv Mgmt LP holds 0.45% or 609,550 shares in its portfolio. Captrust Fincl Advsrs has invested 0% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Thompson Inv Management invested in 0.6% or 57,460 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 207,822 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 73,490 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Liability holds 13,219 shares. 25,000 were accumulated by Hussman Strategic Advsr Inc. Gp One Trading LP has 0.01% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK).

Analysts await Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 3.23% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.55 per share. CCK’s profit will be $203.01M for 10.06 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual earnings per share reported by Crown Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.86% EPS growth.

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp, which manages about $849.21 million and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novagold Res Inc (NYSEMKT:NG) by 514,516 shares to 1.26 million shares, valued at $5.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) by 533,080 shares in the quarter, for a total of 887,137 shares, and has risen its stake in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB).