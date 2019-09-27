Crown Crafts Inc. (CRWS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sequential Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG)

Crown Crafts Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) and Sequential Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG) compete with each other in the Textile – Apparel Clothing sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crown Crafts Inc. 5 1.85 8.63M 0.50 9.26 Sequential Brands Group Inc. N/A 0.32 30.48M -2.08 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Crown Crafts Inc. and Sequential Brands Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Crown Crafts Inc. and Sequential Brands Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crown Crafts Inc. 163,446,969.70% 12.5% 9.2% Sequential Brands Group Inc. 10,499,483,293.15% -54.2% -12.7%

Risk and Volatility

Crown Crafts Inc. has a 0.52 beta, while its volatility is 48.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Sequential Brands Group Inc. has a 0.59 beta which is 41.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Crown Crafts Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5 and 2.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Sequential Brands Group Inc. are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. Crown Crafts Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Sequential Brands Group Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 32.6% of Crown Crafts Inc. shares and 49% of Sequential Brands Group Inc. shares. Crown Crafts Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.9%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.9% of Sequential Brands Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crown Crafts Inc. 0.88% 1.1% -11.54% -22.02% -15.6% -14.81% Sequential Brands Group Inc. -5.64% -18.23% -50.67% -58.72% -79.85% -46.86%

For the past year Crown Crafts Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Sequential Brands Group Inc.

Summary

Crown Crafts Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Sequential Brands Group Inc.

Sequential Brands Group, Inc. owns, promotes, markets, and licenses a portfolio of consumer brands in the United States and internationally. It offers products in the apparel, footwear, eyewear, fashion accessories, and home goods categories under the Jessica Simpson, AND1, Avia, GAIAM, JoeÂ’s Jeans, Ellen Tracy, Emeril Lagasse, William Rast, Heelys, Revo, Caribbean Joe, DVS, The Franklin Mint, Linens N Things, SPRI, Nevados, and FUL brand names; and food, wine, pet supplies, magazines, books, and other print and digital content categories under the Martha Stewart brand name. The company licenses its brands through various distribution channels to retailers, wholesalers, and distributors. Sequential Brands Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in New York, New York.