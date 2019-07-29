Crown Crafts Inc. (CRWS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Delta Apparel Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA)

Crown Crafts Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) and Delta Apparel Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) have been rivals in the Textile – Apparel Clothing for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crown Crafts Inc. 5 0.61 N/A 0.49 9.61 Delta Apparel Inc. 23 0.32 N/A 0.98 23.01

Table 1 demonstrates Crown Crafts Inc. and Delta Apparel Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Delta Apparel Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Crown Crafts Inc. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Crown Crafts Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Delta Apparel Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crown Crafts Inc. 0.00% 12.3% 8.9% Delta Apparel Inc. 0.00% 5% 2.1%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.6 beta indicates that Crown Crafts Inc. is 40.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Delta Apparel Inc.’s 85.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.15 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Crown Crafts Inc. are 3.5 and 1.5. Competitively, Delta Apparel Inc. has 2.8 and 0.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Crown Crafts Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Delta Apparel Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 40.2% of Crown Crafts Inc. shares and 65.1% of Delta Apparel Inc. shares. Crown Crafts Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.1%. Competitively, Delta Apparel Inc. has 11.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crown Crafts Inc. -10.08% -5.4% -15.99% -20.23% -19.83% -12.41% Delta Apparel Inc. 3.35% -1.53% -9.6% 26.19% 18.42% 30.59%

For the past year Crown Crafts Inc. had bearish trend while Delta Apparel Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Delta Apparel Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Crown Crafts Inc.