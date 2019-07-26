Crown Crafts, Inc. (CRWS) EPS Estimated At $0.04; Origin Asset Management Llp Lifted Its Essent Group LTD (ESNT) Holding

Origin Asset Management Llp increased Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) stake by 876.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Origin Asset Management Llp acquired 62,000 shares as Essent Group Ltd (ESNT)’s stock rose 9.66%. The Origin Asset Management Llp holds 69,077 shares with $3.00M value, up from 7,077 last quarter. Essent Group Ltd now has $4.50B valuation. The stock decreased 2.46% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $45.74. About 545,799 shares traded. Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) has risen 32.95% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ESNT News: 04/05/2018 – ESSENT 1Q REV. $167.5M, EST. $166.3M; 04/05/2018 – ESSENT 1Q EPS $1.13, EST. $1.05; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD – TERMS OF AMENDMENT PROVIDE FOR AN INCREASE IN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT TO $275 MLN FROM $250 MLN; 23/03/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. Announces Closing of $424.4 Million Reinsurance Transaction and Related Mortgage Insurance-Linked Notes Offering; 24/05/2018 – Essent Presenting at Conference May 31; 23/03/2018 – Essent Group Closes $424.4M Reinsurance Transaction and Related Mortgage Insurance-Linked Notes Offering; 04/05/2018 – Essent Group 1Q EPS $1.13; 23/03/2018 – ESSENT GROUP REPORTS CLOSING OF $424.4M REINSURANCE TRANSACTION; 12/03/2018 – MORTGAGE INSURERS RADIAN, ESSENT, AND MGIC ARE PLUNGING 10%; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S

Analysts expect Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) to report $0.04 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 33.33% from last quarter’s $0.03 EPS. CRWS’s profit would be $404,776 giving it 29.31 P/E if the $0.04 EPS is correct. After having $0.14 EPS previously, Crown Crafts, Inc.’s analysts see -71.43% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.69. About 3,490 shares traded. Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) has declined 19.83% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CRWS News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Crown Crafts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRWS); 30/04/2018 – Crown Crafts Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 14/03/2018 Easterseals & A.C. Moore Arts & Crafts, Inc. Launch Crafting A Better World Spring Campaign

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $369,030 activity. $369,030 worth of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) shares were sold by Gibbons Mary Lourdes.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold ESNT shares while 79 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 83.49 million shares or 0.83% less from 84.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) for 10,079 shares. Bamco Inc New York, New York-based fund reported 785,478 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp, a New York-based fund reported 3.08 million shares. Geode Capital Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% or 1.60M shares. James Invest Research accumulated 26,410 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability holds 0.04% or 8.54 million shares. Cim Limited Liability Company holds 0.26% or 16,182 shares in its portfolio. Waterstone Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 8.15% stake. Vaughan Nelson Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 0.14% invested in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) for 235,475 shares. Zacks Investment reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0.01% or 110,516 shares. 8,159 are held by Gideon Advsrs. Principal Fin Group owns 10,506 shares. Stifel Fin Corporation holds 7,665 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Origin Asset Management Llp decreased Generac Hldgs Inc (NYSE:GNRC) stake by 153,900 shares to 7,441 valued at $381,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Booking Hldgs Inc stake by 560 shares and now owns 4,499 shares. Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 1 investors sold Crown Crafts, Inc. shares while 9 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 3.73 million shares or 0.98% less from 3.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comml Bank Of Mellon has 0% invested in Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) for 10,065 shares. Bridgeway Capital Management has invested 0% in Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS). Vanguard Gp holds 364,850 shares. 52,345 are owned by First Republic Invest Mgmt. Morgan Stanley owns 530 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Essex Management Ltd Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 33,165 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt accumulated 53,864 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS). Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag invested 0% in Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS). 12,500 are owned by Wallace Cap Mgmt Inc. Northern Corporation holds 0% or 19,098 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Group Llp accumulated 926,796 shares. Blackrock owns 0% invested in Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) for 30,797 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 11,684 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citigroup holds 0% or 4,600 shares in its portfolio.

