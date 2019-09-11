Crown Crafts Inc. (CRWS) and Superior Group of Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Crown Crafts Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) and Superior Group of Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Textile – Apparel Clothing industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crown Crafts Inc. 5 0.71 N/A 0.50 9.26 Superior Group of Companies Inc. 16 0.65 N/A 1.09 15.56

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Crown Crafts Inc. and Superior Group of Companies Inc. Superior Group of Companies Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Crown Crafts Inc. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Crown Crafts Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Superior Group of Companies Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Crown Crafts Inc. and Superior Group of Companies Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crown Crafts Inc. 0.00% 12.5% 9.2% Superior Group of Companies Inc. 0.00% 11.3% 5%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.52 shows that Crown Crafts Inc. is 48.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Superior Group of Companies Inc.’s 101.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s -0.01 beta.

Liquidity

Crown Crafts Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5 and a Quick Ratio of 2.5. Competitively, Superior Group of Companies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.5 and has 2.3 Quick Ratio. Crown Crafts Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Superior Group of Companies Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Crown Crafts Inc. and Superior Group of Companies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 32.6% and 38.6% respectively. Insiders held roughly 2.9% of Crown Crafts Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Superior Group of Companies Inc. has 10.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crown Crafts Inc. 0.88% 1.1% -11.54% -22.02% -15.6% -14.81% Superior Group of Companies Inc. 4.03% -1.9% 3.65% -3.84% -16.65% -3.57%

For the past year Crown Crafts Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Superior Group of Companies Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Superior Group of Companies Inc. beats Crown Crafts Inc.