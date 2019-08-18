Crown Crafts Inc. (CRWS) and Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) Comparison side by side

Crown Crafts Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) and Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD), both competing one another are Textile – Apparel Clothing companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crown Crafts Inc. 5 0.70 N/A 0.50 9.26 Naked Brand Group Limited N/A 0.00 N/A -1.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Crown Crafts Inc. and Naked Brand Group Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Crown Crafts Inc. and Naked Brand Group Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crown Crafts Inc. 0.00% 12.5% 9.2% Naked Brand Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

5 and 2.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Crown Crafts Inc. Its rival Naked Brand Group Limited’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.5 and 0.2 respectively. Crown Crafts Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Naked Brand Group Limited.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 32.6% of Crown Crafts Inc. shares and 3.9% of Naked Brand Group Limited shares. 2.9% are Crown Crafts Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 11.27% of Naked Brand Group Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crown Crafts Inc. 0.88% 1.1% -11.54% -22.02% -15.6% -14.81% Naked Brand Group Limited -11.86% -41.95% -70.58% -89.88% -97.97% -89.96%

For the past year Crown Crafts Inc. has stronger performance than Naked Brand Group Limited

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Crown Crafts Inc. beats Naked Brand Group Limited.

Naked Brand Group Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells menÂ’s and womenÂ’s underwear, intimate apparel, loungewear, and sleepwear products in the United States and Canada. It offers various innerwear products for men, including boxer briefs, trunks, briefs, undershirts, T-shirts, lounge pants, lounge shorts, and robes; and loungewear and sleepwear products for women, such as boyshorts, hipsters, lounge pants, camisoles, tank tops, pajamas, chemises, and sleepshirts primarily under the Naked brand name, as well as French terry robes, Alpaca throws, and Double Gauze woven cotton sleepwear. The company sells its products to consumers and retailers through wholesale channels; and direct-to-consumer channel, which consists of an online e-commerce store, wearnaked.com, as well as through various online retailers and department stores. Naked Brand Group Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.