Crown Crafts Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) and Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) have been rivals in the Textile – Apparel Clothing for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crown Crafts Inc. 5 0.61 N/A 0.49 9.61 Lululemon Athletica Inc. 163 7.16 N/A 3.68 46.97

Table 1 highlights Crown Crafts Inc. and Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Lululemon Athletica Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Crown Crafts Inc. The business that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Crown Crafts Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Lululemon Athletica Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crown Crafts Inc. 0.00% 12.3% 8.9% Lululemon Athletica Inc. 0.00% 33.3% 24.3%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.6 shows that Crown Crafts Inc. is 40.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s 43.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.57 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Crown Crafts Inc. are 3.5 and 1.5. Competitively, Lululemon Athletica Inc. has 2.9 and 2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Crown Crafts Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Lululemon Athletica Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Crown Crafts Inc. and Lululemon Athletica Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Crown Crafts Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Lululemon Athletica Inc. 0 5 10 2.67

Competitively the consensus target price of Lululemon Athletica Inc. is $187.2, which is potential -0.39% downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 40.2% of Crown Crafts Inc. shares and 88.4% of Lululemon Athletica Inc. shares. Insiders held 3.1% of Crown Crafts Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of Lululemon Athletica Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crown Crafts Inc. -10.08% -5.4% -15.99% -20.23% -19.83% -12.41% Lululemon Athletica Inc. -1.31% 0.51% 11.34% 25.68% 75.12% 42.16%

For the past year Crown Crafts Inc. has -12.41% weaker performance while Lululemon Athletica Inc. has 42.16% stronger performance.

Summary

Lululemon Athletica Inc. beats Crown Crafts Inc. on 11 of the 11 factors.

lululemon athletica inc., an athletic apparel company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga and running; other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth. It also provides fitness-related accessories, including bags, socks, underwear, yoga mats, and water bottles. The company sells its products through a chain of company-operated stores; outlets and warehouse sales; a network of wholesale accounts, such as yoga studios, health clubs, and fitness centers; license and supply arrangements; and showrooms, as well as directly to consumer through lululemon.com and ivivva.com e-commerce sites. As of January 29, 2017, it operated 406 company-operated stores under the lululemon and ivivva brands in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, China, Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea, Germany, Puerto Rico, and Switzerland. lululemon athletica inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.