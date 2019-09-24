Crown Crafts Inc. (CRWS) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

As Textile – Apparel Clothing company, Crown Crafts Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) is competing with its peers based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Crown Crafts Inc. has 32.6% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 62.64% institutional ownership for its rivals. 2.9% of Crown Crafts Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.37% of all Textile – Apparel Clothing companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Crown Crafts Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crown Crafts Inc. 0.00% 12.50% 9.20% Industry Average 1.43% 18.53% 8.19%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Crown Crafts Inc. and its competitors’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Crown Crafts Inc. N/A 5 9.26 Industry Average 57.37M 4.01B 88.49

Crown Crafts Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower P/E ratio Crown Crafts Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Crown Crafts Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Crown Crafts Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.50 2.67 3.57 2.40

The rivals have a potential upside of 121.42%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Crown Crafts Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crown Crafts Inc. 0.88% 1.1% -11.54% -22.02% -15.6% -14.81% Industry Average 4.44% 10.12% 17.85% 24.40% 23.34% 30.53%

For the past year Crown Crafts Inc. has -14.81% weaker performance while Crown Crafts Inc.’s competitors have 30.53% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Crown Crafts Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5 and a Quick Ratio of 2.5. Competitively, Crown Crafts Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 2.52 and has 1.46 Quick Ratio. Crown Crafts Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Crown Crafts Inc.’s rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Crown Crafts Inc. is 48.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.52. In other hand, Crown Crafts Inc.’s peers have beta of 0.87 which is 13.32% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Crown Crafts Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Crown Crafts Inc.’s rivals beat Crown Crafts Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.