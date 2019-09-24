Crown Crafts Inc. (CRWS) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

As Textile – Apparel Clothing company, Crown Crafts Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) is competing with its peers based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Crown Crafts Inc. has 32.6% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 62.64% institutional ownership for its rivals. 2.9% of Crown Crafts Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.37% of all Textile – Apparel Clothing companies shares are owned by company insiders.
Profitability
On first table we have Crown Crafts Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Crown Crafts Inc.
|0.00%
|12.50%
|9.20%
|Industry Average
|1.43%
|18.53%
|8.19%
Valuation & Earnings
The following data compares Crown Crafts Inc. and its competitors’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Crown Crafts Inc.
|N/A
|5
|9.26
|Industry Average
|57.37M
|4.01B
|88.49
Crown Crafts Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower P/E ratio Crown Crafts Inc. is more affordable than its peers.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Crown Crafts Inc. and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Crown Crafts Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.50
|2.67
|3.57
|2.40
The rivals have a potential upside of 121.42%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Crown Crafts Inc. and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Crown Crafts Inc.
|0.88%
|1.1%
|-11.54%
|-22.02%
|-15.6%
|-14.81%
|Industry Average
|4.44%
|10.12%
|17.85%
|24.40%
|23.34%
|30.53%
For the past year Crown Crafts Inc. has -14.81% weaker performance while Crown Crafts Inc.’s competitors have 30.53% stronger performance.
Liquidity
Crown Crafts Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5 and a Quick Ratio of 2.5. Competitively, Crown Crafts Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 2.52 and has 1.46 Quick Ratio. Crown Crafts Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Crown Crafts Inc.’s rivals.
Volatility & Risk
Crown Crafts Inc. is 48.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.52. In other hand, Crown Crafts Inc.’s peers have beta of 0.87 which is 13.32% less volatile than S&P 500.
Dividends
Crown Crafts Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Crown Crafts Inc.’s rivals beat Crown Crafts Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.