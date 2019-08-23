Crown Crafts (CRWS) to pay $0.08 on Oct 4, 2019; Natural Grocers By Vitamin Cottage (NGVC) Sentiment Is 1.05

Crown Crafts Inc (NASDAQ:CRWS) is expected to pay $0.08 on Oct 4, 2019. (NASDAQ:CRWS) shareholders before Sep 12, 2019 will receive the $0.08 dividend. Crown Crafts Inc’s current price of $5.26 translates into 1.52% yield. Crown Crafts Inc’s dividend has Sep 13, 2019 as record date. Aug 14, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.26. About 18,305 shares traded. Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) has declined 15.60% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.60% the S&P500. Some Historical CRWS News: 14/03/2018 Easterseals & A.C. Moore Arts & Crafts, Inc. Launch Crafting A Better World Spring Campaign; 20/04/2018 – DJ Crown Crafts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRWS); 30/04/2018 – Crown Crafts Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplement retail stores in the United States. The company has market cap of $219.67 million. The Company’s stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food and private label products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; and beverages. It has a 21.76 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s stores also provide private label dietary supplements; body care products comprising cosmetics, skin care, hair care, fragrance, and personal care products containing natural and organic ingredients; pet care and food products; household and general merchandise, including cleaning supplies, paper products, dish and laundry soap, and other common household products; and books and handouts.

Crown Crafts, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $53.23 million. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including crib and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room dÃ©cors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats and floor mats; disposable cup labels, toilet seat covers, and changing mats; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods. It has a 9.12 P/E ratio. The firm sells its products primarily to mass merchants, mid-tier retailers, juvenile specialty stores, value channel stores, grocery and drug stores, restaurants, Internet accounts, and wholesale clubs through a network of sales force and independent commissioned sales representatives.

