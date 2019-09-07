Crown Castle Reit Shs (CCI) Stake Has Increased by Colonial Trust Advisors; Dearborn Partners Increased Its Position in Kimberly Clark (KMB) by $921,885

Dearborn Partners Llc increased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 4.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dearborn Partners Llc bought 7,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 169,894 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.05M, up from 162,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dearborn Partners Llc who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $138.05. About 2.10 million shares traded or 29.82% up from the average. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 22/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Plans $30M Expansion, Improvements at Hendersonville, N.C., Plant; 19/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK MEXICO 1Q EBITDA MXN2.44B, EST. MXN2.38B; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK NAMES AARON POWELL HEAD OF K-C PROFESSIONAL; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 02/04/2018 – HALYARD HEALTH INC – ON MARCH 30, COURT GRANTED CO’S MOTION TO DISMISS, WITHOUT LEAVE TO AMEND, PUTATIVE CLASS ACTION FILED ON JUNE 28, 2016; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK GAINED OVERALL MARKET SHARE IN N. AMERICA IN 1Q; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Kimberly-Clark de Mexico’s IDRs at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 01/05/2018 – Michael Phelps and Family Gear Up for Water Play Memories with Huggies® Little Swimmers®; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly Clark Tops Sales, Profit Views — Earnings Review; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark: Aaron Powell, Pres, Kimberly-Clark Europe, Middle East and Africa, Named Pres of K-C Professional

Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in Crown Castle Reit Inc Shs (CCI) by 10.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colonial Trust Advisors bought 5,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 53,209 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.81 million, up from 48,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors who had been investing in Crown Castle Reit Inc Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $146.44. About 941,190 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cidel Asset stated it has 2,236 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Eagle Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.69% or 1.01M shares in its portfolio. Van Eck Assoc Corporation owns 5,234 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested 0.18% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Chilton Cap Management Lc reported 1.92% stake. Doliver Advsr LP accumulated 2,001 shares. Ironwood Lc has 150 shares. Vanguard Gru accumulated 53.85M shares. Cutler Capital Management Llc reported 51,307 shares stake. Moors And Cabot reported 4,616 shares. Atria Investments Limited Liability holds 0.2% or 36,017 shares. Spinnaker Tru has 38,803 shares. Naples Global Advisors Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 10,176 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Bamco has invested 0% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Moreover, Natl Registered Investment Advisor has 0.34% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 4,840 shares.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.59 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,059 are held by First Fincl Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Svcs. Pictet North America Advsrs reported 2,925 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Com reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). The Ohio-based Shoker Inv Counsel has invested 1.25% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Essex Fincl Services Inc has invested 0.26% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Smithbridge Asset Mngmt De invested in 0.22% or 2,895 shares. Cambridge Investment Research Advsr Inc holds 65,179 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 21,229 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Associated Banc owns 407,271 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Port holds 0.21% or 15,519 shares in its portfolio. Magnetar Finance Ltd Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 1,793 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt invested 0.09% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Brown Advisory Incorporated stated it has 133,955 shares. Bluemountain Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Cornerstone Advisors Inc, a Washington-based fund reported 1,020 shares.