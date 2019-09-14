Crown Castle Reit Shs (CCI) Shareholder Colonial Trust Advisors Has Lowered Holding; As United Parcel Service (UPS) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Lyons Wealth Management Decreased Its Holding by $4.78 Million

Colonial Trust Advisors decreased its stake in Crown Castle Reit Inc Shs (CCI) by 18.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colonial Trust Advisors sold 10,062 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 43,147 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.62 million, down from 53,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors who had been investing in Crown Castle Reit Inc Shs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $136.44. About 2.22M shares traded or 22.76% up from the average. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Lyons Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 61.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc sold 46,441 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 29,190 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.01 million, down from 75,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $122.67. About 2.91M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 02/04/2018 – Free Chips and Salsa Spurs Jump in Chili’s Rewards Sign-Ups; 17/04/2018 – NCC LAUNCHES LOOP INDUSTRIES – A TECH COMPANY FOR DIGITAL START-UPS IN THE CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY; 24/04/2018 – Schneider Electric Announces the Availability of APC Smart-UPS With SmartConnect Intelligent Cloud Management for the UK & Ireland; 07/03/2018 – Coriant Groove™ G30 Sets New Industry Benchmarks — Doubles the Density, Halves the Power, and Ups the Speed by 50%; 10/05/2018 – Templeton Asset Management Adds UPS, Exits Rockwell Collins: 13F; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Rev $17.11B; 16/04/2018 – GEORGE WILLIS NAMED UPS PRESIDENT OF U.S. OPS MYRON GRAY TO; 02/05/2018 – UPS is in talks with at least one U.S. trucking firm to launch an in-home delivery service for large, heavy goods such as couches and treadmills; 23/04/2018 – American Apparel Ups Ante on Restart With Global E-commerce, Eye on Retail; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AAA’ On Knox Cnty Ft Util Dist, TN Bnds

Colonial Trust Advisors, which manages about $513.21 million and $552.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD) by 1,348 shares to 59,511 shares, valued at $13.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New Com (NYSE:TJX) by 9,389 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,231 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 38 investors sold CCI shares while 237 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 370.94 million shares or 0.57% less from 373.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Counselors owns 99,404 shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. Los Angeles Management Equity Research holds 0.09% or 132,932 shares. Northern Tru reported 5.63M shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth Advisors reported 0% stake. Cordasco Fin Net has invested 0% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Creative Planning reported 0.01% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Utd Asset Strategies reported 6,301 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Highland Capital Mgmt Lc owns 44,386 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Sterling Capital Ltd holds 838,949 shares or 1.06% of its portfolio. 7,898 are held by First Mercantile Tru. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc stated it has 0.01% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Factory Mutual Insur owns 391,624 shares or 0.61% of their US portfolio. Spears Abacus Advsrs Ltd Com reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Echo Street Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.85% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Meiji Yasuda Asset Ltd holds 0.69% or 63,383 shares.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.59 million activity.

