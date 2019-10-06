Crown Castle Reit Shs (CCI) Market Valuation Rose While Colonial Trust Advisors Lowered by $1.31 Million Its Stake; Gulfport Energy (Call) (GPOR) Stock Value Declined While Firefly Value Partners LP Has Trimmed by $7.00 Million Its Stake

Firefly Value Partners Lp decreased its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (Call) (GPOR) by 40.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firefly Value Partners Lp sold 1.75 million shares as the company’s stock declined 41.85% . The hedge fund held 2.60 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.77M, down from 4.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firefly Value Partners Lp who had been investing in Gulfport Energy Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $414.43M market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $0.065 during the last trading session, reaching $2.6. About 6.04 million shares traded or 10.56% up from the average. Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has declined 66.19% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News: 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Gulfport Energy To Ba3; 25/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP – IN CONNECTION WITH TWELFTH AMENDMENT, BORROWING BASE WAS SET AT $1.4 BLN; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Net $90.1M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Gulfport Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPOR); 26/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – GULFPORT ENERGY CORPORATION TO SELL ITS 25% INTEREST IN STRIKE FORCE MIDSTREAM LLC FOR $175 MILLION; 29/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy’s Hidden Gem; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire Gulfport Energy’s 25% Interest in Strike Force Gathering System; 25/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP GPOR.O : EURO PACIFIC CAPITAL RAISES TO BUY; 25/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY TO Ba3 FROM B1 BY MOODY’S

Colonial Trust Advisors decreased its stake in Crown Castle Reit Inc Shs (CCI) by 18.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colonial Trust Advisors sold 10,062 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 43,147 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.62M, down from 53,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors who had been investing in Crown Castle Reit Inc Shs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.92. About 2.08 million shares traded or 13.67% up from the average. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Since August 30, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $169,600 activity. 15,000 shares valued at $35,700 were bought by HICKS QUENTIN R on Friday, August 30. The insider Wood David M. bought 40,000 shares worth $97,600.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.68 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold GPOR shares while 86 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 154.68 million shares or 1.21% less from 156.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Schroder Inv Mgmt Grp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) for 4.59 million shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc accumulated 0.01% or 216,900 shares. Aqr Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) for 81,771 shares. Paloma Management holds 113,335 shares. Cornerstone Advsr Inc invested in 0% or 241 shares. Public Sector Pension Investment Board holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) for 320,100 shares. Legal General Group Inc Public Ltd Company reported 399,810 shares. Los Angeles Cap Management And Equity Research owns 0% invested in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) for 41,450 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt reported 0% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Gp One Trading LP invested in 27,247 shares or 0% of the stock. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas accumulated 123,688 shares or 0% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0.01% or 6.37M shares in its portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 59,378 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blackrock holds 0% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) for 22.64 million shares. Macquarie Group Inc Limited owns 150,700 shares.

Analysts await Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.26 EPS, down 46.94% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.49 per share. GPOR’s profit will be $41.44 million for 2.50 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Gulfport Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.81% EPS growth.

Colonial Trust Advisors, which manages about $513.21M and $552.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD) by 1,348 shares to 59,511 shares, valued at $13.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,962 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,004 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New Com (NYSE:TJX).

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.59 million activity.