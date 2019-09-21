Crown Castle Reit Shs (CCI) Holder Colonial Trust Advisors Cut Stake by $1.31 Million as Shares Rose; Foundry Partners Lowered Its Position in International Bncshrs Com (IBOC) as Stock Value Declined

Colonial Trust Advisors decreased its stake in Crown Castle Reit Inc Shs (CCI) by 18.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colonial Trust Advisors sold 10,062 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 43,147 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.62 million, down from 53,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors who had been investing in Crown Castle Reit Inc Shs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $140.58. About 2.08M shares traded or 13.20% up from the average. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Foundry Partners Llc decreased its stake in International Bncshrs Com (IBOC) by 10.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundry Partners Llc sold 32,029 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.57% . The institutional investor held 276,322 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.42 million, down from 308,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundry Partners Llc who had been investing in International Bncshrs Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $39.5. About 381,148 shares traded or 43.48% up from the average. International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC) has declined 15.25% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.25% the S&P500. Some Historical IBOC News: 12/03/2018 International Bancshares Corp – Undisclosed SEC investigation again confirmed – 3rd time since Aug-2016. (published 18-Jan) $IBOC; 01/05/2018 – IBC Bank Executive Testifies at Congressional Hearing

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.42, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 7 investors sold IBOC shares while 45 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 37.71 million shares or 0.63% more from 37.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 29,042 were reported by Mason Street Advsr. South Dakota Inv Council has invested 0.07% in International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC). Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC). Jpmorgan Chase reported 90,027 shares. Alps Advisors Incorporated invested in 0% or 9,585 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Mellon owns 0.01% invested in International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC) for 727,125 shares. 26,643 were accumulated by Price T Rowe Associates Md. Legal & General Public Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% in International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC) or 59,803 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Co invested in 5,557 shares. Prudential Financial Inc reported 535,804 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt accumulated 5,588 shares. Millennium Mgmt Lc reported 0.07% of its portfolio in International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC). Brandywine Management Limited Liability Co invested 0.05% in International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Com holds 0.17% or 23,951 shares in its portfolio. First Mercantile Tru has invested 0.02% in International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC).

Foundry Partners Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $2.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Csg Sys Intl Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSGS) by 34,642 shares to 350,394 shares, valued at $17.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alliancebernstein Holding Lp (NYSE:AB) by 60,047 shares in the quarter, for a total of 607,538 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

More notable recent International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Calling Up Animal Spirits – Seeking Alpha” on September 22, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “What you need to know about the Texas lender reshaping Nashville’s skyline – Nashville Business Journal” published on June 25, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Camber Energy posts $24.8M loss for fiscal year; plans to eliminate debt – San Antonio Business Journal” on July 06, 2018. More interesting news about International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “International Bancshares Corporation Announces Appointment of New Director – Business Wire” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “IBC Bank CEO on its biggest investment for 2019 – San Antonio Business Journal” with publication date: February 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 38 investors sold CCI shares while 237 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 370.94 million shares or 0.57% less from 373.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hm Payson & invested in 2,159 shares. Cim Invest Mangement invested in 4,575 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Greenwood Ltd Company holds 1.19% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) or 36,336 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 18,000 shares. Seabridge Invest Ltd owns 1.32% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 30,410 shares. Lakeview Cap Prtnrs owns 3,799 shares. Fincl Architects Inc holds 0.03% or 1,224 shares in its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 42,707 shares. Yorktown Management And Rech Co has invested 0.08% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Nuwave Investment Management Llc has invested 1.23% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Anderson Hoagland & holds 30,335 shares or 2.44% of its portfolio. Granite Investment Limited Company has 169,751 shares for 1.19% of their portfolio. Horizon Investments Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 6,524 shares. Brown Advisory owns 0.17% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 445,633 shares. Nomura owns 250,803 shares.

