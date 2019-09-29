Crown Castle Intl New (Put) (CCI) Share Value Rose While Summit Securities Group Has Trimmed by $61.02 Million Its Stake; As Occidental Pete (OXY) Valuation Declined, Verition Fund Management Boosted Holding

Verition Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 382.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verition Fund Management Llc bought 139,682 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The hedge fund held 176,231 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.86M, up from 36,549 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verition Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $45.14. About 4.52M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S PERMIAN LOGISTICS HUB FULLY OPERATIONAL BY 3Q; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CEO SAYS HAS NOT SEEN, AND DOES NOT EXPECT, ANY IMPACT ON QATAR OPERATIONS FROM GULF EMBARGO OF THAT COUNTRY; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q EPS 92c; 09/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT TOTAL PRODUCTION OF 645 — 665 MBOED; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CFO CEDRIC BURGHER COMMENTS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 27/03/2018 – Occidental sees Permian shale unit at breakeven by third quarter; 06/03/2018 OCCIDENTAL SVP CYNTHIA WALKER SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION 645–665 MBOED; 14/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow

Summit Securities Group Llc decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (Put) (CCI) by 99.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Securities Group Llc sold 4,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 22 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $287,000, down from 4,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Securities Group Llc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $137.87. About 2.70 million shares traded or 51.81% up from the average. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 38 investors sold CCI shares while 237 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 370.94 million shares or 0.57% less from 373.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fifth Third Bancorporation reported 48,084 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.15% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) or 124,274 shares. Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp reported 20 shares. 37,039 were accumulated by Glenmede Communications Na. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation, a Virginia-based fund reported 1,847 shares. Scholtz & Co Ltd Liability Corporation holds 48,206 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt reported 44,531 shares. Pittenger Anderson Incorporated has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Hanson Mcclain accumulated 247 shares. Comerica Bank invested in 0.13% or 127,320 shares. Andra Ap holds 48,400 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0.17% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc has invested 0.2% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Stonebridge Limited has invested 0% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT).

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $6.59 million activity.

Summit Securities Group Llc, which manages about $861.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 38,453 shares to 38,800 shares, valued at $456,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (Call) by 2,576 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,102 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $5.82 million activity. On Friday, August 16 Dillon Kenneth bought $222,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 5,000 shares. $480,900 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Backus Marcia E. on Monday, June 10. Shares for $203,401 were bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W.. Shares for $243,850 were bought by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR. Shearer Bob had bought 15,000 shares worth $753,258. $724,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Brown Oscar K on Monday, June 10.

Verition Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.22B and $3.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Monocle Acquisition Corp by 100,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $990,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 30,604 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,476 shares, and cut its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (NYSE:STAY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 114 investors sold OXY shares while 307 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 617.91 million shares or 4.59% more from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited holds 127,373 shares. Public Sector Pension Board has invested 0.1% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Bessemer owns 1.75 million shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mngmt Inc reported 31,803 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Fernwood Investment Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.19% or 6,810 shares. Yhb Investment owns 0.35% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 44,026 shares. Violich Capital Mgmt Inc has 37,622 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Matrix Asset Advsr Inc reported 225,075 shares. 697,177 are held by Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Bk. Mai Capital Mngmt holds 49,768 shares. Guardian Life Communication Of America has invested 0.02% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Florida-based Cumberland has invested 0.08% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.13% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 171,446 shares. Evergreen Cap Mgmt Ltd Company holds 41,383 shares.