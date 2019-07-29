Crown Castle Intl New Com (CCI) Shares Rose While Jackson Square Partners Has Cut Its Holding by $9.17 Million; As Salesforce.Com (CRM) Stock Price Declined, Holder Webster Bank Has Lifted Its Stake

Jackson Square Partners Llc decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New Com (CCI) by 3.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Square Partners Llc sold 72,202 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.97 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $252.30 million, down from 2.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Square Partners Llc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $130.27. About 937,208 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 23.19% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500.

Webster Bank increased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 16.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Webster Bank bought 4,787 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 33,034 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.23 million, up from 28,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Webster Bank who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $156.26. About 3.37 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com 1Q Net $344M; 20/03/2018 – CORRECT: CRM TO BUY MULESOFT FOR $36.00 IN CASH & 0.0711 SHRS; 14/03/2018 – Genesys Fuels Advanced Omnichannel Routing with New Salesforce Integration; 30/04/2018 – Assenagon Adds Leidos, Exits Apple, Cuts Salesforce: 13F; 06/03/2018 – SAP CEO SAYS HIS “FOCUS IS NOW BIG TIME ON CRM”; TAKES AIM AT RIVALS SALESFORCE.COM AND ORACLE; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 1Q EPS 12c-EPS 13c; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE: GREG SCHOTT WILL REMAIN CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF MULESOFT; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 1Q Rev $2.935B-$2.945B; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce beat estimates on revenue; 03/05/2018 – Salesforce Ventures Introduces $100M Canada Trailblazer Fund

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory has invested 1.44% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Massachusetts Fin Ma has 7.44 million shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Trillium Asset Mngmt Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 95,724 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc holds 0.46% or 128,170 shares in its portfolio. Coatue Mngmt Limited Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 1.92M shares. Buckingham Capital Management Incorporated reported 34,547 shares stake. Fjarde Ap invested in 254,824 shares. Davenport Ltd Liability invested 0.02% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 46 shares stake. Blair William And Comm Il owns 955,296 shares for 0.92% of their portfolio. Art Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 3,155 shares. South Texas Money Mgmt stated it has 1.37% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Amalgamated Comml Bank owns 0.42% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 110,371 shares. Moors And Cabot has 0.39% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 37,702 shares. Moreover, Plancorp Ltd Company has 0.15% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Webster Bank, which manages about $699.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (IWM) by 2,547 shares to 26,111 shares, valued at $4.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 6,367 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 456 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Group (BSV).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 sales for $16.55 million activity. Hawkins Mark J also sold $134,514 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares. Harris Parker had sold 6,331 shares worth $1.03 million. Shares for $18,169 were sold by Roos John Victor on Thursday, February 14. On Friday, February 15 Conway Craig sold $32,216 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 200 shares. Benioff Marc also sold $1.58 million worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Friday, February 8. $795,000 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares were sold by BLOCK KEITH.

Jackson Square Partners Llc, which manages about $24.97B and $18.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc Com (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 64,113 shares to 1.16 million shares, valued at $87.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Yelp Inc Cl A (NYSE:YELP) by 153,257 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.29M shares, and has risen its stake in Redfin Corp Com.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Amer Mgmt Corporation invested in 47,605 shares. Amica Retiree Med Tru holds 0.21% or 1,902 shares in its portfolio. Ironsides Asset Ltd Liability invested in 0.58% or 13,952 shares. Thomas Story & Son has invested 2% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Century Cos has 0.01% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Savings Bank Of Mellon Corporation has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Grisanti Mgmt Ltd invested in 1.5% or 19,230 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 80,846 shares. Horan Capital Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.55% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Pnc Service Grp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 50,046 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 176,926 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 0.2% stake. Cetera Advisors invested in 0.04% or 5,511 shares. Atlantic Union Bancorp Corporation reported 1.92% stake. 24,295 were accumulated by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.68 million activity. Another trade for 350 shares valued at $41,283 was bought by HUTCHESON EDWARD C JR.

