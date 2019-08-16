Crown Castle Intl New Com (CCI) Shareholder Jackson Square Partners Has Lowered Its Position by $9.17 Million as Market Value Rose; Intuit (INTU) Holder Marshall Wace Llp Raised Stake

Marshall Wace Llp increased its stake in Intuit Inc (INTU) by 256.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp bought 91,496 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The hedge fund held 127,134 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.23M, up from 35,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Intuit Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $271.8. About 500,139 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 26/04/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $187 FROM $177; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom for Intuit? Or Micron? Strange Pickings in RBC’s M&A Screen — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – Intuit Reports 6% Increase in TurboTax Online Units: Raises Full-Year Consumer Group Guidance Range; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Adj EPS $4.82; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT REPORTS 6% BOOST IN TURBOTAX ONLINE UNITS:; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – QTRLY REVENUE $2.925 BLN, UP 15 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – Intuit Now Expects Full-Year Fiscal 2018 Consumer Group Revenue Growth of 12% to 13%; 10/05/2018 – Intuit Turbo Launches New Household Income View; 18/04/2018 – Intuit and Just Energy Launch a Corporate Renewable Energy Program for Texas Residents

Jackson Square Partners Llc decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New Com (CCI) by 3.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Square Partners Llc sold 72,202 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 1.97 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $252.30M, down from 2.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Square Partners Llc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $142.94. About 610,864 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $10.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Columbus Mcki/Ny (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 54,576 shares to 169,693 shares, valued at $5.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altaba Inc by 13,083 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,592 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr (XLV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia reported 18,985 shares stake. Palisades Hudson Asset Ltd Partnership reported 2,007 shares. Amalgamated National Bank holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 37,493 shares. 1,083 are held by Neville Rodie Shaw Incorporated. Art Advisors Ltd Liability reported 0.08% stake. 306 are held by Nuwave Management Ltd Llc. Moreover, Pacific Glob Invest Mngmt Com has 0.07% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 1,164 shares. Nippon Life Invsts Americas accumulated 19,950 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Cap Inv Advsr Limited Co reported 868 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 371,102 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Eagle Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 21,947 shares. Silvercrest Asset Llc holds 4,981 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc owns 35,790 shares. Amica Retiree Medical Tru owns 1,135 shares.

More notable recent Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analysts Estimate Intuit (INTU) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Intuit (INTU) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Intuit (INTU) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Unibail Rodamco lifts 2019 guidance after a solid first half – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intuit (INTU) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock reported 28.67M shares stake. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Com invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). First Allied Advisory has 12,270 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Colony Ltd Liability Co invested in 136,307 shares or 0.73% of the stock. Osterweis Capital Mgmt reported 245,214 shares stake. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Magellan Asset Mgmt Limited reported 4.98% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Argent Communication accumulated 15,995 shares. First Tru Advsr Limited Partnership holds 198,057 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 165,347 are held by Int Group Inc. Eaton Vance Mngmt has 317,672 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Ajo Ltd Partnership has 0.06% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Amica Retiree Med Trust stated it has 0.21% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Avalon Advisors Ltd Llc holds 201,952 shares. Kornitzer Cap Incorporated Ks stated it has 0.43% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT).

Jackson Square Partners Llc, which manages about $24.97B and $18.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stitch Fix Inc Cl A Cl A by 719,063 shares to 3.40 million shares, valued at $95.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Varonis Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 119,454 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.39M shares, and has risen its stake in Bio (NASDAQ:TECH).