Crown Castle Intl New Com (CCI) Position Lifted by Crestwood Advisors Llc; T Mobile Us (TMUS) Shares Rose While Halcyon Management Partners LP Decreased Position

Halcyon Management Partners Lp decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 20.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halcyon Management Partners Lp sold 44,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 168,855 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.67 million, down from 213,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halcyon Management Partners Lp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $77.74. About 1.08 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 01/05/2018 – Sprint deal could help T-Mobile offer ‘quad play,’ executives say; 10/04/2018 – T-MOBILE US INC TMUS.O : MOFFETTNATHANSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $73; 29/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile Expected to Announce Merger as Soon as Sunday; 14/03/2018 – T-Mobile and NBC’s KXAS-TV Accelerate 600 MHz Repack; 19/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint face similar issues amid calendar uncertainty – sources [20:34 BST19 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 09/05/2018 – HOETTGES: T-MOBILE WANTS TO BUILD 5G NETWORK FOR RURAL AREAS; 29/04/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile agreed to merge, in a deal that values Sprint at $26 billion; 20/03/2018 – It’s a Steal! T-Mobile Customers Score a FREE Year of MLB.TV; 27/04/2018 – Will a T-Mobile/Sprint Merger Finally Happen? (Video); 16/04/2018 – FCC ANNOUNCES $40 MILLION SETTLEMENT WITH T-MOBILE

Crestwood Advisors Llc increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New Com (CCI) by 1.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Advisors Llc bought 2,837 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 181,053 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.18M, up from 178,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Advisors Llc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $146.48. About 822,869 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

More notable recent Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “This Is Why We Bought Anworth Mortgage – Seeking Alpha” on September 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Shouldn’t Look At Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc.’s (NYSE:SHO) Bottom Line – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Right REIT ETFs For An Inverted Yield Curve World – Benzinga” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “WashREIT Completes Sales of Power Center Assets – GlobeNewswire” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Reven Housing REIT leads financial gainers, Hexindai and Mmtec among losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Crestwood Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.20B and $1.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 2,343 shares to 6,496 shares, valued at $1.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 76,623 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 704,556 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV).

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.59 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great Lakes Llc owns 1,654 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 317,672 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 34,600 shares. Twin Management invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Citigroup Incorporated reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Bowen Hanes Inc has invested 0.04% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Royal London Asset Ltd owns 169,355 shares. The Montana-based Da Davidson has invested 0.04% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Moreover, Chevy Chase Hldg Incorporated has 0.18% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Pennsylvania-based Federated Invsts Pa has invested 1.56% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Franklin Resources invested 0% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Capwealth Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 55,221 shares or 1.08% of its portfolio. 15,864 were accumulated by Bancshares Of Hawaii. Jupiter Asset owns 157,807 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Tealwood Asset Mgmt holds 32,860 shares or 1.79% of its portfolio.

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nokia Stock: Will There Be a 5G Payoff? – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Looking for a Growth Stock? 3 Reasons Why T-Mobile (TMUS) is a Solid Choice – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “How to Play the Sprint Stock Merger Today – Nasdaq” on May 28, 2019. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Dumping T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “First Week of February 2020 Options Trading For T-Mobile (TMUS) – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, up 6.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $845.91 million for 19.63 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.26% negative EPS growth.