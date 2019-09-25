Crown Castle Intl New Com (CCI) Market Value Rose While Miller Howard Investments Trimmed Its Holding by $5.21 Million; As Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Market Valuation Rose, Neumann Capital Management Has Decreased Position by $390,100

Miller Howard Investments Inc decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New Com (CCI) by 7.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Howard Investments Inc sold 40,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 528,461 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $68.89 million, down from 568,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $140.29. About 1.08 million shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Neumann Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 22.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumann Capital Management Llc sold 8,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 28,872 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.37M, down from 37,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumann Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $49.35. About 14.94M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Voyager Therapeutics; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $153 FROM $138; 08/05/2018 – Conversations About Elder Needs Aren’t Happening, According to Wells Fargo Survey; 09/04/2018 – Ryder Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 12/04/2018 – REV Group at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 12/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO’S WREN: GROWTH PEAKED IN 2017, NOT MUCH VALUE LEFT; 01/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO IN THE MIDST OF REVIEWING 401K PRACTICES: CEO SAYS; 11/04/2018 – NY Bizjournal: Banking Roundup: Wells Fargo faces big fine… BofA to halt lending to some gun makers; 05/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway is Wells Fargo’s biggest shareholder, with a stake that dates back to the late 1980s; 08/05/2018 – Textainer Group at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24 billion for 10.37 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

