Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Stock Value Rose While Peconic Partners Has Trimmed by $1.28 Million Its Stake; Tirschwell & Loewy Lifted Its Ilumina (ILMN) Stake by $3.55 Million

Peconic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 26.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The hedge fund held 27,500 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.52M, down from 37,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $141.33. About 116,967 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Tirschwell & Loewy Inc increased its stake in Ilumina (ILMN) by 94.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc bought 11,445 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 23,530 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.31 million, up from 12,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc who had been investing in Ilumina for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $290.97. About 88,548 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Summit Ltd Liability has invested 0.11% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Bp Public Limited Liability holds 45,000 shares. North Star Asset Management accumulated 0.03% or 2,950 shares. Federated Pa accumulated 4.91M shares. Maryland Management reported 0.12% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Sarasin And Partners Ltd Liability Partnership has 1.56% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 635,055 shares. 83,749 were reported by Fairview Cap Invest Mngmt Llc. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 77,190 shares. Doliver Advsrs LP invested in 2,001 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Capital Fund Mgmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Amica Mutual Insurance holds 0.22% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) or 13,470 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 232,586 shares. Sigma Planning has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Tudor Corporation Et Al accumulated 0.1% or 19,796 shares. 48 were accumulated by Csat Investment Advisory Lp.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.59 million activity.