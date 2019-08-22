Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Stock Value Rose While Ems Capital LP Lowered Position by $395,008; As Chevron New (CVX) Stock Rose, Dowling & Yahnke Has Raised Its Position

Dowling & Yahnke Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 4.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc bought 3,098 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 66,722 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.22M, up from 63,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $118.05. About 1.55 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 23/04/2018 – TWO CHEVRON EMPLOYEES ARRESTED BY VENEZUELA’S INTELLIGENCE SERVICE COULD FACE TREASON CHARGE; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON SPOKESWOMAN COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 07/03/2018 – Chevron’s Shellebarger Sees Cost Pressures in Permian Basin (Video); 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/05/2018 06:05 PM; 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS INC – NOVVI LLC AND CHEVRON ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO JOINTLY DEVELOP AND BRING TO MARKET NOVEL RENEWABLE BASE OIL TECHNOLOGIES; 23/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/23/2018 04:06 PM; 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281297 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 27/04/2018 – Mixed Oil Fortunes: Exxon Misses, Chevron Crushes Estimates; 28/05/2018 – Chevron restores production on Gulf of Mexico platforms after storm; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N , EXXON MOBIL XOM.N ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW

Ems Capital Lp decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 53.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ems Capital Lp sold 3,086 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The hedge fund held 2,726 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $349,000, down from 5,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ems Capital Lp who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $145.84. About 325,288 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

