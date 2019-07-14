Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Stake Upped by Union Bankshares Corp; Solus Alternative Asset Management LP Has Boosted Intelsat S A (I) Stake by $6.86 Million as Valuation Declined

Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 91.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp bought 457,554 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.30% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 957,554 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.00 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $19.88. About 1.34M shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 59.33% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.90% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Rev $543.8M; 09/04/2018 – Intelsat Debuts New MCPC Platform to Support Regional and International Programmers Looking to Expand Cable, DTH and IPTV; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS TO RAISE $400M-$500M; 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notice of Redemption of $46 Million of Such Notes; 15/03/2018 – INTELSAT: EARLY TENDER RESULTS BY UNIT INTELSAT CONNECT FINANCE; 10/04/2018 – Intelsat Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 32.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Union Bankshares Corp bought 13,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,090 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.92M, up from 40,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Union Bankshares Corp who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $132.52. About 2.13M shares traded or 18.70% up from the average. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 23.19% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Group reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Miles Cap holds 0.3% or 2,705 shares in its portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Limited Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 6,582 shares stake. Buffington Mohr Mcneal stated it has 47,453 shares or 1.96% of all its holdings. Lvw Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 4,001 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd invested in 0.05% or 4,256 shares. Gamco Et Al owns 25,070 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Regions Fincl Corp invested in 5,324 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Incorporated stated it has 2.31 million shares. Jane Street Gp Lc reported 22,750 shares. Spinnaker owns 0.5% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 38,803 shares. Granite Ptnrs Ltd owns 156,060 shares for 1.13% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Australia has invested 2.66% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). New York-based Prelude Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.60 million activity. 18,350 shares valued at $2.26M were bought by MARTIN J LANDIS on Wednesday, April 24.

Union Bankshares Corp, which manages about $361.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,502 shares to 55,078 shares, valued at $6.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 3,607 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,123 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).