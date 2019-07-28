Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Stake Held by Apg Asset Management Nv; Eagle Global Advisors Has Trimmed Its Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) Position by $4.19 Million

Apg Asset Management Nv increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 4.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Nv bought 3,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 88,600 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10 million, up from 85,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Nv who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $130.58. About 2.14 million shares traded or 17.70% up from the average. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 23.19% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (PSXP) by 31.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc sold 80,495 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.79% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 172,995 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.06 million, down from 253,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $52.87. About 916,633 shares traded or 216.28% up from the average. Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) has declined 1.97% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.40% the S&P500. Some Historical PSXP News: 24/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – CO WILL OWN A 50% INTEREST IN NEWLY FORMED JOINT VENTURE AND PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS AND ANDEAVOR WILL EACH OWN A 25% INTEREST; 22/05/2018 – Dennis K Burke Becomes Northeast Distributor for Phillips 66/Kendall Lubricants; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – GRAY OAK PIPELINE, A JV OWNED 75 PCT BY CO AND 25 PCT BY ANDEAVOR WILL OWN PIPELINE SYSTEM; 18/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF ITS GENERAL PARTNER DECLARED A FIRST-QUARTER 2018 CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.714 PER COMMON UNIT; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – PIPELINE IS EXPECTED TO BE PLACED IN SERVICE BY END OF 2019; 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners Raises Distribution to 71.4c Vs. 67.8c; 24/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners to Construct West Texas Crude Oil Pipeline System, Hold Second Open Season; 22/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Tripped Compressors at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – GRAY OAK PIPELINE SECOND OPEN SEASON WILL COMMENCE AT 3 P.M. CDT ON APRIL 26, 2018; 17/05/2018 – Andeavor, Concho Resources and Phillips 66 are among the top performers across 16 similar three-month oil price environments, according to hedge fund analytics tool Kensho

Eagle Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.60B and $2.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Us Etf Tr by 12,572 shares to 32,979 shares, valued at $1.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ing Groep N V (NYSE:ING) by 86,721 shares in the quarter, for a total of 521,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (CIU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold PSXP shares while 39 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 47.35 million shares or 2.21% more from 46.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag owns 107,432 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Winslow Evans And Crocker invested in 0.03% or 2,000 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 5,000 shares. Northern Trust stated it has 80,468 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lpl Ltd accumulated 8,171 shares or 0% of the stock. Missouri-based American Century has invested 0% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). The Texas-based Westwood Gp has invested 0.43% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). 12,076 are owned by Stifel Fincl Corporation. California Pub Employees Retirement has 71,873 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Liability Corp owns 13,641 shares. Benjamin F Edwards invested in 0% or 200 shares. Susquehanna Intll Gru Llp accumulated 7,200 shares. Tower Research Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) stated it has 5,451 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. First Republic Invest reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $486,692 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thomas Story And Son Ltd Llc owns 29,710 shares for 2% of their portfolio. Bp Public Ltd Com holds 45,000 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset invested in 0.02% or 20,411 shares. Ledyard Bank has invested 0.03% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Cibc State Bank Usa invested in 0.12% or 6,741 shares. Iberiabank invested 0.07% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Tci Wealth Advsrs Incorporated accumulated 60 shares. Rare Infra owns 688,376 shares for 6.02% of their portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP invested in 0% or 6,582 shares. Maryland Capital Mgmt holds 7,695 shares. Art Advsrs Ltd Liability stated it has 0.03% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Fmr Ltd Liability has 0.14% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 9.11 million shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag has 5.53 million shares. Retirement Of Alabama owns 0.12% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 193,508 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.68 million activity. On Wednesday, April 24 the insider MARTIN J LANDIS bought $2.26M.

Apg Asset Management Nv, which manages about $54.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 23,183 shares to 119,774 shares, valued at $21.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (NYSE:SIX) by 676,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,200 shares, and cut its stake in Firstcash Inc.