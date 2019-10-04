Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Stake Has Raised by London Co Of Virginia; Hanesbrands (HBI) Holder Nordea Investment Management Ab Has Cut Its Position by $1.47 Million

London Co Of Virginia increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 0.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. London Co Of Virginia bought 9,122 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 1.63 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $212.79M, up from 1.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. London Co Of Virginia who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $137.94. About 1.88 million shares traded or 3.92% up from the average. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Nordea Investment Management Ab decreased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) by 84.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab sold 86,563 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.30% . The institutional investor held 16,245 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $280,000, down from 102,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Hanesbrands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $14.84. About 2.67M shares traded. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 26.70% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500.

Nordea Investment Management Ab, which manages about $44.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 9,193 shares to 54,516 shares, valued at $13.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 123,854 shares in the quarter, for a total of 351,892 shares, and has risen its stake in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $322,950 activity. $147,350 worth of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) was bought by Evans Gerald.

Analysts await Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.54 EPS, down 1.82% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.55 per share. HBI’s profit will be $192.24 million for 6.87 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Hanesbrands Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

London Co Of Virginia, which manages about $11.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 116,162 shares to 3.73M shares, valued at $212.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 281,716 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.52M shares, and cut its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).

