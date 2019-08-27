Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Shareholder Zweig-Dimenna Associates Has Lowered Its Holding by $7.74 Million; As Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Capital Innovations Trimmed by $2.03 Million Its Holding

Capital Innovations Llc decreased its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) by 74.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Innovations Llc sold 22,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.83% . The institutional investor held 7,830 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $702,000, down from 30,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Innovations Llc who had been investing in Canadian Natl Ry Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $90.39. About 702,160 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: CN Will Immediately Improve Movement of Western Canadian Grain; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL 1Q ADJ EPS C$1.00, EST. C$1; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Lease 130 Locomotives to Increase Capacity in Western Canada; 24/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNR.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$107 FROM C$105; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL 1Q REV. C$3.19B, EST. C$3.15B; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – QTRLY OPERATING RATIO OF 67.8 PER CENT, AN INCREASE OF 6.0 POINTS; 24/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: Robert Pace Was Unanimously Re-Elected by as Board Chair; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – IN 2018, CN NOW PLANS TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY C$3.4 BLN IN ITS CAPITAL PROGRAM; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp: Schwichtenberg Most Recently Worked at Canadian National Railway; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Invest Over $250M This Yr to Build New Track and Yard Capacity in Western Canada

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 76.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc sold 60,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The hedge fund held 18,530 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37M, down from 79,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $147.59. About 970,433 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion and $898.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 5,713 shares to 44,266 shares, valued at $10.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 83,627 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,907 shares, and has risen its stake in Twilio Inc.

Capital Innovations Llc, which manages about $132.37M and $38.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 8,030 shares to 22,710 shares, valued at $1.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 56,885 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,660 shares, and has risen its stake in United States Stl Corp New (NYSE:X).