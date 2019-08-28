Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Shareholder Zacks Investment Management Has Trimmed Holding; Noodles & Co (NDLS) Shareholder Goodwin Daniel L Has Upped Holding by $896,400

Zacks Investment Management decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 0.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zacks Investment Management sold 5,083 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 537,691 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.82M, down from 542,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zacks Investment Management who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $146.45. About 1.15M shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Goodwin Daniel L increased its stake in Noodles & Co (NDLS) by 70.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodwin Daniel L bought 149,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The institutional investor held 361,400 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46 million, up from 212,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodwin Daniel L who had been investing in Noodles & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.08 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $5.42. About 351,624 shares traded. Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) has declined 27.00% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NDLS News: 11/04/2018 – Noodles & Company Celebrates The End Of Tax Season With Appetizing Offer To Help Americans De-stress; 10/05/2018 – Noodles Sees FY18 Rev $440M-$450M; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 4C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3C; 08/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO SAYS CONTINUING A SEARCH FOR A PERMANENT REPLACEMENT FOR ROLE OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 25/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO: ARGENTIA HAS 20% VOTING POWER AFTER CONVERSION; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES SEES SYSTEMWIDE COMP SALES UP 1%-3% IN 2Q; 10/05/2018 – Noodles 1Q Rev $110.5M; 14/03/2018 – NDLS SEES FY ADJ LOSS/SHR 1.0C TO EPS 3.0C, EST. EPS 4.2C; 14/03/2018 – Noodles 4Q Adj EPS 1c; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO 4Q ADJ EPS 1C, EST. LOSS/SHR 1C

Zacks Investment Management, which manages about $3.45B and $4.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Evercore Inc (NYSE:EVR) by 33,116 shares to 98,408 shares, valued at $8.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novanta Inc by 3,938 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,719 shares, and has risen its stake in Verint Sys Inc (NASDAQ:VRNT).

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.59 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Destination Wealth Mgmt invested in 0% or 60 shares. Utd Ser Automobile Association owns 151,395 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Iberiabank holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 4,403 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Arizona State Retirement has 0.12% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 79,796 shares. Walleye Trading Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Dubuque Commercial Bank reported 0% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 592,965 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 15,519 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0.11% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) or 315,369 shares. De Burlo Gru owns 105,525 shares. Stifel Fincl Corporation invested in 1.06 million shares or 0.38% of the stock. Spectrum has 14,689 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. The New York-based Jefferies Gp Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Focused Wealth Mgmt invested in 26 shares.

