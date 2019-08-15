Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Shareholder United Asset Strategies Lowered Position as Stock Price Rose; Lowes Cos (LOW) Holder Pershing Square Capital Management LP Has Decreased Stake

United Asset Strategies Inc decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 88.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc sold 46,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 6,262 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $802,000, down from 53,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $141.58. About 559,823 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 2.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp sold 221,558 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The hedge fund held 9.32 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02B, down from 9.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $92.27. About 2.37 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 24/05/2018 – Lowe’s to Webcast Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 22/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – LOWE’S DIRECTOR RICHARD W. DREILING TO BECOME CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Nine Classes of CGCMT 2016-C1; 23/05/2018 – Target, Lowe’s Feel Profit Squeeze in First Quarter (Video); 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS MORE LIKELY NEXT MOVE IN THE CASH RATE WILL BE UP, NOT DOWN; 23/05/2018 – Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square has taken a stake in Lowe’s, according to a new report; 24/04/2018 – LOWE’S & GE LIGHTING EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO DIFFERENTIATE LIGHT; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Synchrony’s 2018-2 card ABS; 24/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Lowe’s Rtgs Unaffctd By Actvst Invstr, New CEO; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Next Aussie Rate Increase Might Come as a Shock After 7 Years

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.59 million activity.

United Asset Strategies Inc, which manages about $731.00 million and $425.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 2,047 shares to 37,760 shares, valued at $6.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 9,772 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,440 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. The insider Ellison Marvin R bought $950,538. WARDELL LISA W bought $23,725 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Friday, May 24.

