Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Shareholder Union Bankshares Upped Its Stake by $1.71 Million as Share Price Rose; As American Homes 4 Rent Real Estate Investment Trust (AMH) Stock Price Rose, Holder Burgundy Asset Management LTD Decreased by $10.37 Million Its Stake

Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 32.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Union Bankshares Corp bought 13,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 54,090 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.92M, up from 40,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Union Bankshares Corp who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $147.12. About 372,462 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent Real Estate Investment Trust (AMH) by 10.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd sold 471,437 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.38% . The institutional investor held 3.82M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.82M, down from 4.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in American Homes 4 Rent Real Estate Investment Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $25.31. About 117,349 shares traded. American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) has risen 10.30% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.30% the S&P500. Some Historical AMH News: 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent Core FFO/Share 25 Cents; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CORE NOI AFTER CAPITAL EXPENDITURES GROWTH 3.0% – 4.0%; 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent to Participate in NAREIT REITweek 2018 Conference; 23/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent Appoints Christopher Lau As Chief Financial Officer; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s upgrades $120.4 million of RMBS issued from American Home 4 Rent 2015-SFR1; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 25C, EST. 26C; 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent CFO Diana Laing to Resign; 23/04/2018 – DJ American Homes 4 Rent Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMH)

Union Bankshares Corp, which manages about $361.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1,528 shares to 18,445 shares, valued at $4.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 4,572 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,142 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $19.85B and $9.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 93,932 shares to 7.94 million shares, valued at $98.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co. (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 87,917 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.98 million shares, and has risen its stake in Northern Trust Corp. (NASDAQ:NTRS).