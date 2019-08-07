Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Shareholder Union Bankshares Has Raised Position; American Intl Group (AIG) Stake Maintained by Brandes Investment Partners Lp

Brandes Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 3.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandes Investment Partners Lp bought 50,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 1.55 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.70M, up from 1.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandes Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $54.38. About 4.05M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance Loss Ratio 67.2; 28/03/2018 – AIG paid new CEO Duperreault $43.1 million in 2017; 28/03/2018 – American International Group paid its new chief executive Brian Duperreault $43.1 million last year, a securities filing showed; 26/03/2018 – AIG Launches Canada’s First Travel Insurance on Demand Smart App; 09/05/2018 – AIG shareholders set to vote on pay package for new CEO; 27/03/2018 – AIG Pays Duperreault $43.1 Million in First Year as Firm’s CEO; 07/05/2018 – Billionaire Icahn No Longer Shows Insurer AIG as Big Holding; 07/05/2018 – Billionaire investor Carl Icahn has sold his stake in U.S. insurer AIG, Forbes reports; 09/05/2018 – AIG Shareholders Also Voted to Support Each of Two Proposals Recommended; 19/04/2018 – DJ American International Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AIG)

Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 32.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Union Bankshares Corp bought 13,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 54,090 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.92 million, up from 40,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Union Bankshares Corp who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $136.3. About 1.71 million shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On American International Group Inc (AIG)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “AIG Names Karen Ling Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer – Business Wire” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “AIG Appoints Jennifer Waldner as First Chief Sustainability Officer and Releases Inaugural Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) Report – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Office park in south Charlotte nabs national coworking concept – Charlotte Business Journal” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Stocks To Watch For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $51,710 activity.

Brandes Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $26.91B and $4.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) by 5,488 shares to 1.02M shares, valued at $69.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4.

Union Bankshares Corp, which manages about $361.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,990 shares to 44,878 shares, valued at $6.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.59 million activity. $41,283 worth of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) was bought by HUTCHESON EDWARD C JR.